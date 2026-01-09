Superstar Steve Smith returns for the Sixers as they host the Hurricanes at the SCG
Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes
What: Match 31, KFC BBL|15
Where: SCG, Sydney
When: Sunday, January 11. Bat flip at 1.20pm AEDT, first ball at 2.05pm AEDT
Officials: Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan (field), Sharad Patel (third), Patrick Jackson (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith
Ins: Todd Murphy, Steve Smith. Outs: Daniel Hughes (illness), Mitch Perry (omitted).
Steve Smith's highly anticipated return to the Big Bash has been confirmed, with the superstar batter set to unite with international recruit Babar Azam in the Sixers' top order. Spinner Todd Murphy has also been named after being called up to the Test squad for the fourth and fifth Test, with Daniel Hughes (illness) and Mitch Perry (omitted) making way.
Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Tim Ward
Ins: Beau Webster. Outs: Nathan Ellis (managed).
Beau Webster will don Hurricanes colours once again after a brief appearance prior to New Year, with the conclusion of the NRMA Insurance Ashes Series allowing the allrounder to join a host of other Test players in folding back into the BBL. Skipper Nathan Ellis has been managed after Friday's Player of the Match performance, which saw him nab a tide-turning 2-7 to put the Strikers on the back foot early. Meanwhile, Jake Weatherald will be unavailable for Sunday's match against the Sixers.
Club news
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
Players to watch
Steve Smith (Sixers): The Aussie superstar has enjoyed an incredible run of form for the Sixers since coming back to the Big Bash three seasons ago. Smith has hit three BBL centuries in nine innings striking at better than 170 during that period, so don't put it past him to add more by the time this season finishes. Smith is coming off a century in the fifth Test against England and hit scores of 121 not out and 52 in his two BBL innings last season. He will be available for the rest of the season, including finals.
Beau Webster (Hurricanes): Posted 27 in his first game back with the Hurricanes since BBL|06 after crossing from the Stars during the off-season. Comes back into the Big Bash in top form despite only playing three games in the past two months after scoring 71 not out and taking three wickets with his off-spin in his only appearance of the Ashes series in Sydney.
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Hobart Hurricanes have won their past two BBL matches against Sydney Sixers, batting first on the day in each of those two games; a third consecutive win in this match would equal the Hurricanes' longest winning run against the Sixers in the history of the competition (won three from December 2019 to January 2021 and again from December 2016 to January 2019).
- Each of the Sydney Sixers' past eight BBL matches have been won by the team bowling first on the day; the Sixers have won four of those eight games.
- Hobart Hurricanes have won their past three BBL matches outside Tasmania; the Hurricanes will be aiming for a fourth consecutive win outside their home state for the first time in the history of the competition.
- Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) has taken eight wickets at an average of 10.6 across his past three BBL bowling innings; he logged figures of 2-36 when he last faced the Hobart Hurricanes in last season's Qualifier final.
- Mitch Owen (Hobart Hurricanes) has hit nine sixes across his past two BBL batting innings, six more than he logged in his six innings prior (3); he's hit at least four sixes in each of those two innings – the first time he's done so in consecutive innings in his career in the competition.
What's on the line?
The Hurricanes can all but clinch top spot for the second straight season with another win after surging to the top of the standings with five wins from their past six games. The Sixers are also in fine form with four wins in five games and currently occupy fourth spot. But with the teams below them just two points behind, they need to ensure they keep winning to lock up a finals spot.