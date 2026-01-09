Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Superstar Steve Smith returns for the Sixers as they host the Hurricanes at the SCG

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 31, KFC BBL|15

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Sunday, January 11. Bat flip at 1.20pm AEDT, first ball at 2.05pm AEDT

Officials: Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan (field), Sharad Patel (third), Patrick Jackson (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith Ins: Todd Murphy, Steve Smith. Outs: Daniel Hughes (illness), Mitch Perry (omitted).

Steve Smith's highly anticipated return to the Big Bash has been confirmed, with the superstar batter set to unite with international recruit Babar Azam in the Sixers' top order. Spinner Todd Murphy has also been named after being called up to the Test squad for the fourth and fifth Test, with Daniel Hughes (illness) and Mitch Perry (omitted) making way.

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Tim Ward Ins: Beau Webster. Outs: Nathan Ellis (managed).

Beau Webster will don Hurricanes colours once again after a brief appearance prior to New Year, with the conclusion of the NRMA Insurance Ashes Series allowing the allrounder to join a host of other Test players in folding back into the BBL. Skipper Nathan Ellis has been managed after Friday's Player of the Match performance, which saw him nab a tide-turning 2-7 to put the Strikers on the back foot early. Meanwhile, Jake Weatherald will be unavailable for Sunday's match against the Sixers.

Players to watch

Steve Smith (Sixers): The Aussie superstar has enjoyed an incredible run of form for the Sixers since coming back to the Big Bash three seasons ago. Smith has hit three BBL centuries in nine innings striking at better than 170 during that period, so don't put it past him to add more by the time this season finishes. Smith is coming off a century in the fifth Test against England and hit scores of 121 not out and 52 in his two BBL innings last season. He will be available for the rest of the season, including finals.

03:45 Play video Steve Smith lights up the Big Bash with a big hundred

Beau Webster (Hurricanes): Posted 27 in his first game back with the Hurricanes since BBL|06 after crossing from the Stars during the off-season. Comes back into the Big Bash in top form despite only playing three games in the past two months after scoring 71 not out and taking three wickets with his off-spin in his only appearance of the Ashes series in Sydney.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 272 2 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 263 3 Liam Scott L Scott 262 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 245 5 David Warner D Warner 241 6 Josh Philippe J Philippe 231 7 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 220 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 211

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 14 2 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 3 Haris Rauf H Rauf 13 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 13 5 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 12 6 Daniel Sams D Sams 11 7 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 8 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 15 2 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 14 3 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 4 Josh Brown J Brown 13 5 David Warner D Warner 13 6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 12 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won their past two BBL matches against Sydney Sixers, batting first on the day in each of those two games; a third consecutive win in this match would equal the Hurricanes' longest winning run against the Sixers in the history of the competition (won three from December 2019 to January 2021 and again from December 2016 to January 2019).





Each of the Sydney Sixers' past eight BBL matches have been won by the team bowling first on the day; the Sixers have won four of those eight games.





Hobart Hurricanes have won their past three BBL matches outside Tasmania; the Hurricanes will be aiming for a fourth consecutive win outside their home state for the first time in the history of the competition.





Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) has taken eight wickets at an average of 10.6 across his past three BBL bowling innings; he logged figures of 2-36 when he last faced the Hobart Hurricanes in last season's Qualifier final.





(Sydney Sixers) has taken eight wickets at an average of 10.6 across his past three BBL bowling innings; he logged figures of 2-36 when he last faced the Hobart Hurricanes in last season's Qualifier final. Mitch Owen (Hobart Hurricanes) has hit nine sixes across his past two BBL batting innings, six more than he logged in his six innings prior (3); he's hit at least four sixes in each of those two innings – the first time he's done so in consecutive innings in his career in the competition.

What's on the line?

The Hurricanes can all but clinch top spot for the second straight season with another win after surging to the top of the standings with five wins from their past six games. The Sixers are also in fine form with four wins in five games and currently occupy fourth spot. But with the teams below them just two points behind, they need to ensure they keep winning to lock up a finals spot.

