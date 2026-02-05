Historic 150th Anniversary Test set to fill the MCG

Huge demand from around the globe for the celebration event at the MCG in 2027 with public ballot entries to close this week

Demand for tickets to the 150th Annivesary Test next March has exceeded expectations ahead of the ballot for public tickets to the landmark event closing this week.

The match between Australia and England - to be played under lights with the pink ball at the MCG from March 11, 2027 - is set to be an historic celebration of the game, with the biggest and most famous names in cricket history attending.

The exepected high demand for the event prompted Cricket Australia to run a public ballot for the first time in its history.

Entries to that public ballot will close on Friday, 6 February, at 5pm AEDT.

Once the ballot closes, the entries will be randomised and successful applicants will be notified by February 20.

There has been an influx of interstate and overseas applications for tickets, which are being counted separate from applications by Victorian residents, with the vast majority of overseas applications coming from the UK.

CA intends to host all living male and female ICC Hall of Fame inductees, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees, all members of the Australia and England teams that played in the 1977 Centenary Test, former Test captains and former Australia and England Test players at the celebration event next year.

More than a hundred former Aussie players and legends of the global game have already confirmed their attendance.

The 150th Anniversary Test is the next major milestone in a famed historical lineage that dates back to March 1877 when Australia and England met in the first ever Test match at the MCG.

The Centenary Test followed in 1977 and became an instant classic thanks to the feats of the likes of David Hookes, Tony Greig and Rick McCosker that inked the match into the annals of cricket history.

Memorably, Australia won both the First Test and Centenary Test by 45 runs.

The 150th Anniversary match will mark the first men's Test to be played under lights at the MCG, with plans in the works to acknowledge cricketing legends from across the globe through a range of celebrations and entertainment.