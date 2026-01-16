Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

The Strikers and Renegades are both playing for pride as their BBL|15 campaigns come to a close

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 38, KFC BBL|15

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Saturday, January 17. Bat flip at 3.45pm local (4.15pm AEDT), first ball at 4.30pm local (5pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Troy Penman and Donovan Koch (field), Daryl Brigham (third), Eloise Sheridan (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Hassan Ali, Alex Carey, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia Ins: Thomas Kelly, Jerrsiss Wadia. Outs: Cameron Boyce (injured), Harry Manenti (omitted)

Thomas Kelly and Jerrssis Wadia return for the Strikers' final match of BBL|15 as they look to close out their season on a positive note. Cameron Boyce misses through concussion following his defiant stand with the bat against Melbourne Stars, while Harry Manenti has been omitted. Luke Wood remains out of the line-up, with the Strikers fielding an international trio Jamie Overton, Hassan Ali and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Melbourne Renegades: Michael Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Brendan Doggett, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye Ins: Michael Archer (NEW), Callum Stow, Andrew Tye. Outs: Harry Dixon (injured), Gurinder Sandhu (injured), Adam Zampa (managed, national duties)

A farewell fixture could potentially be on the cards for Andrew Tye, who recently called time on his BBL tenure after an illustrious career that leaves him as the competition's second-highest wicket-taker. Tye joins Callum Stow and new signing Michael Archer in the Renegades' squad for Saturday. Harry Dixon will sit out with concussion after being hit in the head while batting against the Scorchers, while Gurinder Sandhu will also miss through knee soreness. Meanwhile, world-class spinner Adam Zampa has also been managed ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup campaign.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Melbourne Renegades

Players to watch

Matt Short (Strikers): The Strikers skipper has produced some impressive knocks this season and while his team out of the finals race, he will look to end on a high by guiding them to a win in front of their home crowd. It's also an opportunity for Short to set the tone for the T20 World Cup campaign with a confidence boosting hit in the middle.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Renegades): The youngster known for his big-hitting ways had a quiet season until the Renegades' previous game against the Scorchers on Thursday, where he smashed five big sixes at Marvel Stadium in a quickfire 42 off 18 balls. Fraser-McGurk will look to carry that form into their final game and to impress the Adelaide crowd before returning to his South Australia side for the One-Day Cup.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 365 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 324 3 David Warner D Warner 323 4 Finn Allen F Allen 312 5 Josh Brown J Brown 305 6 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 299 7 Liam Scott L Scott 292 8 Tim Seifert T Seifert 285

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 18 2 Tom Curran T Curran 15 3 Haris Rauf H Rauf 15 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 15 5 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 6 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 14 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 14 8 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 13

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 26 2 Josh Brown J Brown 20 3 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 18 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 5 David Warner D Warner 16 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 15 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 15 8 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 14

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers have won four of their past five BBL matches against Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval, including each of their past two; the Strikers will be aiming for a third consecutive win against the Renegades at the venue for the first time in the history of the competition.





Melbourne Renegades have lost their past three BBL matches; the last time they recorded a longer losing run was a five-match span from January to December in 2023.





Adelaide Strikers have a collective batting average of 18.1 in BBL|15; it's their second lowest in a single season in BBL history (17.6 in BBL|01).





Josh Brown (20 in BBL|15) is one away from recording the outright most sixes for Melbourne Renegades in a single season in BBL history (Chris Gayle – 20 in BBL|05).





(20 in BBL|15) is one away from recording the outright most sixes for Melbourne Renegades in a single season in BBL history (Chris Gayle – 20 in BBL|05). Liam Scott (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 359 runs at an average of 51.3 across his past 10 batting innings and taken five wickets at a strike rate of 13.4 across his past six bowling innings in the BBL.

What's on the line?

Both teams will be looking to close disappointing seasons on a positive note having already been eliminated from the finals race. With the Strikers and Renegades level on six points with one game to go, the winner of this match will finish sixth, while the loser will finish seventh.

