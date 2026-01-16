The Strikers and Renegades are both playing for pride as their BBL|15 campaigns come to a close
Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades: match preview
Match facts
Who: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades
What: Match 38, KFC BBL|15
Where: Adelaide Oval
When: Saturday, January 17. Bat flip at 3.45pm local (4.15pm AEDT), first ball at 4.30pm local (5pm AEDT)
Officials: Troy Penman and Donovan Koch (field), Daryl Brigham (third), Eloise Sheridan (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)
Match squads
Adelaide Strikers: Hassan Ali, Alex Carey, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia
Ins: Thomas Kelly, Jerrsiss Wadia. Outs: Cameron Boyce (injured), Harry Manenti (omitted)
Thomas Kelly and Jerrssis Wadia return for the Strikers' final match of BBL|15 as they look to close out their season on a positive note. Cameron Boyce misses through concussion following his defiant stand with the bat against Melbourne Stars, while Harry Manenti has been omitted. Luke Wood remains out of the line-up, with the Strikers fielding an international trio Jamie Overton, Hassan Ali and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Melbourne Renegades: Michael Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Brendan Doggett, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye
Ins: Michael Archer (NEW), Callum Stow, Andrew Tye. Outs: Harry Dixon (injured), Gurinder Sandhu (injured), Adam Zampa (managed, national duties)
A farewell fixture could potentially be on the cards for Andrew Tye, who recently called time on his BBL tenure after an illustrious career that leaves him as the competition's second-highest wicket-taker. Tye joins Callum Stow and new signing Michael Archer in the Renegades' squad for Saturday. Harry Dixon will sit out with concussion after being hit in the head while batting against the Scorchers, while Gurinder Sandhu will also miss through knee soreness. Meanwhile, world-class spinner Adam Zampa has also been managed ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup campaign.
Players to watch
Matt Short (Strikers): The Strikers skipper has produced some impressive knocks this season and while his team out of the finals race, he will look to end on a high by guiding them to a win in front of their home crowd. It's also an opportunity for Short to set the tone for the T20 World Cup campaign with a confidence boosting hit in the middle.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Renegades): The youngster known for his big-hitting ways had a quiet season until the Renegades' previous game against the Scorchers on Thursday, where he smashed five big sixes at Marvel Stadium in a quickfire 42 off 18 balls. Fraser-McGurk will look to carry that form into their final game and to impress the Adelaide crowd before returning to his South Australia side for the One-Day Cup.
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Adelaide Strikers have won four of their past five BBL matches against Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval, including each of their past two; the Strikers will be aiming for a third consecutive win against the Renegades at the venue for the first time in the history of the competition.
- Melbourne Renegades have lost their past three BBL matches; the last time they recorded a longer losing run was a five-match span from January to December in 2023.
- Adelaide Strikers have a collective batting average of 18.1 in BBL|15; it's their second lowest in a single season in BBL history (17.6 in BBL|01).
- Josh Brown (20 in BBL|15) is one away from recording the outright most sixes for Melbourne Renegades in a single season in BBL history (Chris Gayle – 20 in BBL|05).
- Liam Scott (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 359 runs at an average of 51.3 across his past 10 batting innings and taken five wickets at a strike rate of 13.4 across his past six bowling innings in the BBL.
What's on the line?
Both teams will be looking to close disappointing seasons on a positive note having already been eliminated from the finals race. With the Strikers and Renegades level on six points with one game to go, the winner of this match will finish sixth, while the loser will finish seventh.