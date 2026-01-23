Player of the Tournament among three Stars re-signings

Club great Glenn Maxwell among those still unsigned with three roster spots available to the Stars prior to a league contracting embargo

The man crowned Player of the Tournament for KFC BBL|15 is set to do it all again for the Melbourne Stars for at least the next two seasons.

Sam Harper, who crashed 381 runs at a strike rate of 155.51 at the top of the order, has joined veteran allrounder Hilton Cartwright on a new two-year extension.

Tireless speedster Peter Siddle completes the Stars' trio of re-signings, inking a one-year extension into BBL|16.

The signings come just days after the Stars were eliminated from BBL|15 in a rain-marred sudden-death clash with Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

They remain the only club without a BBL title after 15 seasons, and the newly re-signed Harper, Cartwright and Siddle will each play a key part in aiming to rewrite that record in the coming seasons.

Harper's signing completes a whirlwind 12 months in the wicketkeeper-batter's T20 career.

Harper was handed a one-year deal for BBL|15 after a period of underwhelming results at the top of the order.

He only regained his place as an opener after a mid-game injury to Tom Rogers during the Stars' second match of the season. Harper hasn't looked back since, ending the season ranked third for most runs scored in the tournament.

The right-hander also scored his first T20 century, belting the Sixers to all corners of the SCG on Boxing Day on his way to 110 not out from just 60 deliveries.

Of the top 10 run-scorers this season, only Perth's Finn Allen (186.14) has a better strike rate than Harper's 155.51.

Cartwright put together a consistent campaign, playing all 11 of the Stars' fixtures and remaining a solid contributor with the bat and in the field throughout.

He remains a key part of the club's plans, which should come as no surprise given he has not missed a match for the Stars since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Siddle, meanwhile, enjoyed a season to cherish. He might be 41, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. Sixteen wickets at a 7.12 economy rate attest to that, ranking as his most productive BBL season since he was playing for Adelaide Strikers in 2021-22.

He joined Harper among five Stars players named in the official BBL|15 Team of the Tournament.

The new deals mean the club has now locked away seven of their 10 list spots permitted to be filled prior to a league contracting embargo that will begin at 5pm AEDT next Tuesday, January 27.

The Player Movement Window, where players can be traded and eligible free agents can move to new clubs, will then begin the following day at 9am AEDT.

T20 icon Glenn Maxwell is yet to be re-signed, and it is understood other clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services, but he is believed to be keen to remain with the Stars as they chase their elusive first BBL title.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by three runs (DLS method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, SCG (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Perth Scorchers v winner of Challenger, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

KFC BBL|15 standings