Captain steers South Africa to success against the Windies

The two sides are meeting in a three-match series in South Africa ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup

South Africa captain Aiden Markram has scored an unbeaten 86 ‍to help his side to a nine-wicket win over the ​West Indies in the first Twenty20 of their three-match ⁠series.

South Africa chased down the Windies' score of 7-173 at Boland Park, securing a comfortable victory with 13 balls to spare as both sides ‌prepare for ​next month's T20 World Cup.

Markram's runs came off ‍47 balls and he was ably supported by Ryan Rickelton, who made 40 for an unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 93.

Big names ton up as England seals series

Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for the ​Windies, coming in at six to hit a brisk 48 off 32 balls and feature ​in a 74-run stand with Rovman Powell that ‍saw the tourists post a decent target.

The second of the three-match series is in Pretoria ​on ​Thursday, followed by a ​last clash on Saturday at ​the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Both countries then head to the World Cup where the West Indies start against Scotland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7 while South Africa's first match is against Canada in Ahmedabad ‍on February 9.

