ODIs a chance for Australia to 'throw the next punch': Healy

Back with the Aussie squad in Brisbane, Alyssa Healy has made a call to arms ahead of the first one-dayer

Alyssa Healy has called on Australia to "come hard" at India and stamp their home-ground advantage as the multi-format series switches to the ODIs.

Australia go into the three 50-over matches bruised following their 1-2 defeat in the T20I leg – their first series loss in any format on home soil in more than nine years.

On Tuesday, they'll meet World Cup champions India in an ODI for the first time since last October's semi-final heartbreak, and needing to win at least two of the one-day matches to keep their hopes of an outright series win alive.

"India's playing some really good cricket, we're being really challenged at the moment, and they're full of confidence, and as they should be, they're playing really well," Healy, who will captain Australia through the ODIs and Test before farewelling international cricket, told reporters on Monday.

"They've got a big trophy in their cabinet that they're really proud of and have got every right to come out here and play the way that they have.

"It's now a challenge for us to bounce back and throw the next punch in this format and say that this is our turf, these are our conditions, and this is the way that we play this ODI format.

"We know they're a talented side. They are the world champs, and probably for the first time for a little while it's an opportunity for us to come hard at them."

On Australia's side is their unblemished record at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, where they are undefeated from 20 one-day internationals at the venue.

Healy was not willing to tempt fate by calling it a "fortress" for Australia, but said she was confident the conditions would suit her team.

"We've crumbled a few fortresses in our time, so I probably won't say that (word), but it's such an enjoyable place to play cricket here at AB Field, especially when you got some Queenslanders in your team, they get quite rowdy out on the outskirts," she said.

"They're really good conditions for us in that there's always a little bit of pace and bounce in the wicket.

"It's something we can exploit with our fast-bowling attack and also some familiar conditions with the bat."

Having watched from afar as Australia were beaten 1-2 in the T20I leg of the series, Healy said it would be an opportunity for the group to reflect and learn as they enter their latest period of transition.

While India have undoubtedly risen to be a strong challenger for Australia's long-held tag of 'world's best team', Healy said she believed the talent coming through the pathways would ensure the future was in good hands.

"To sit back and reflect on losing that first leg of a series, it's actually an opportunity for our side to sit back, reflect, review and go, 'This is how we can be better and continue to challenge what is a really good side'," she said

"I'm looking forward to seeing what this team can offer over the next 10 to 15 years, and I've got no doubt that we will bounce back pretty quickly."

More immediately, Healy said she was focused on ensuring she walked away from international cricket having helped Australia lift a trophy one final time.

"It's not so much about going out in in style. It's more about winning this series," she said.

"We've been challenged in the first three games, and I think it's a good opportunity for our group to respond to that.

"We really pride ourselves in this format, we know how well we can play one day cricket, and especially here in our home conditions.

"It's more about just getting the basics right, doing the things we do really, really well over long periods, and then hopefully the result takes care of itself.

"We want to lift that trophy and make sure that we do it in style."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

India lead the multi-format series 4-2

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: India won by 17 runs

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)