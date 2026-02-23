Healy back to lead Aussies, call made on 'keeping role

Australia have switched focus to the one-day format as they look to bounce back in the multi-format series

Alyssa Healy will return to the top of the Australian order for Tuesday's first ODI in Brisbane, while Alana King is also poised to make her first appearance of the multi-format series as the hosts look draw level with India.

However, Healy is not expected to keep wicket in her farewell series, with Beth Mooney to retain the gloves.

Healy has been reunited with the Australian squad in Brisbane as she prepares for her final fortnight of international cricket, with the 35-year-old to captain the hosts through the three ODIs and the day-night Test in Perth.

Addressing media at Allan Border Field on Monday, Healy stopped short of confirming her role in the field but pointed to her recent preparation with NSW Breakers – where she played as a fielder while Tahlia Wilson kept – as an indication of how Australia will approach the remainder of the series.

It is understood the decision was made with continuity in mind, after Mooney kept in the T20s, and with the 32-year-old already poised to take the gloves full time when Australia travel to the Caribbean next month.

Healy, who claimed a world-record 275 dismissals during her tenure behind the stumps, has been Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper since 2014. However, she had not kept wicket since the end of Weber WBBL|11.

Australia, who undertook an optional training session at Allan Border Field on Monday, will make several changes to the XI they fielded during the T20I leg.

Healy will replace Georgia Voll at the top of the order, joining regular ODI opener Phoebe Litchfield.

Leg-spinner King, whose ODI form has been outstanding in recent years, should slot directly into the side, likely replacing fellow wrist spinner Georgia Wareham. Grace Harris also comes out of the side, having not been included in the 50-over squad.

One of the biggest calls for selectors will be around vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, who was dropped from the T20I side. McGrath had a disappointing ODI World Cup batting down the order and was rarely used with the ball but showed glimpses of form in recent domestic 50-over matches for South Australia.

Nicola Carey, recalled to the national side after a three-year absence, is another option to come into the XI.

Sophie Molineux, who will replace Healy as Australian captain across all formats following the conclusion of the series, will serve as deputy through the one-dayers and the Test.

"It's already been a little bit weird watching, to be completely honest," Healy said.

"I haven't probably played as many of the T20 series over the last few seasons, but being removed from the environment for the last couple of weeks and watching it all unfold has been a little bit weird, and coming back in midway through a series has been a bit odd.

"I'm just really excited to play in what is a big series … it's not so much about going out in in style, it's more about winning this series."

While she missed out on a final match in front of her Sydney home crowd, Healy – who was born on the Gold Coast – will have a strong contingent of family and friends turning out to see her at Allan Border Field.

"It's interesting how everything panned out," she said. "I didn't get a game in Sydney, but ironically, to get a game here in Queensland, where I've got more family and friends from where we originated is a really special thing.

"I think Uncle Ian (Australia great Ian Healy) has been in charge of roping them all together."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

India lead the multi-format series 4-2

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: India won by 17 runs

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)