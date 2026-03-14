Hunt, Manenti power SA to competitive total against Vics

South Australia have posted the highest first-innings score at Junction Oval in this Sheffield Shield season, and they're still to be dismissed against ladder leaders Victoria

09:51 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day One

Half-centuries to Henry Hunt and Ben Manenti have helped South Australia reach 9-295 at stumps on day one of their all-important Sheffield Shield clash at Junction Oval.

Hunt (81) made his fourth half-century of tournament, while Manenti (53) brought up his first fifty of the campaign as SA posted the highest first-innings score at the venue in this season's competition.

Australian Test representatives Scott Boland (3-66) and Todd Murphy (3-60) contributed significantly for Victoria with the ball, as the hosts rested their second-leading wicket-taker this season, Fergus O'Neill.

In what could be a 'bowl-off' for a spot in Victoria's side for the final, Sam Elliott (2-53) and Mitch Perry (1-58) both collected wickets to help the Vics take nine wickets on the opening day's play.

Currently just 5.73 points clear of third-placed Queensland, a win for South Australia will keep their dream of winning back-to-back titles for the first time in the competition's 133-year history alive.

A loss would open the door for the Bulls to play the Vics, who themselves are looking to return to a Shield decider, having lost to SA in last season's final.

After Will Sutherland (0-43) won the toss and sent SA in to bat, Boland found the edge of Mackenzie Harvey's (7) blade in the fifth over, and Peter Handscomb made no mistake at second slip.

Hunt and Nathan McSweeney (24) pushed the visitors past drinks before SA's captain holed out to a brilliant Boland boundary-line grab.

00:37 Play video Super Scott! Boland's boundary-line grab stuns McSweeney

That brought Jason Sangha (7), who scored a century in South Australia’' last Shield game against NSW, to the middle at 2-53.

Alongside Hunt, the pair navigated SA to within a whisker of lunch until Sangha was caught at bat-pad off the bowling of Murphy with the last ball before the break.

Resuming at 3-82, SA's opener was dropped on 46 by Dylan Brasher at the same position (and off the same bowler) he caught Sangha. Hunt reached fifty as he and Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (38) made the most of friendly batting conditions.

The 74-run fourth-wicket stand was eventually broken by Murphy after Carey's lofted on-drive was well held by Elliott running back with the flight of the ball.

11 runs later, Murphy had his third wicket when Hunt was given out lbw as SA reached tea at 5-172.

02:35 Play video Hunt sublime in vital knock for South Australia

Shortly after the interval, Jake Lehmann (18) was bowled by Boland.

Liam Scott (38) and Manenti took SA into the final hour of play, guiding South Australia towards the 80-over mark as Victoria took the second new ball.

The 77-run partnership was eventually broken by Perry, after Scott missed out on a short, wide delivery that found his edge and landed in wicketkeeper Sam Harper's gloves.

Boland's final spell of the day was successful for Victoria as the right-armer removed Manenti. Elliott had Henry Thornton (6) caught behind minutes before stumps.

Nathan McAndrew (10*) and Jordan Buckingham (0*) will resume batting for SA on day two.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings