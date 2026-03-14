New WA coach aiming to make WACA a fortress again

Beau Casson hoping improvement in the team's performance will also lead to more Australian representation

Incoming Western Australia head coach Beau Casson has vowed to "be aggressive" in producing international cricketers and believes it can help the state return to the top of Australia's domestic competitions.

Former Test representative Casson was unveiled as WA's next men's coach earlier this week and is set to take over from decorated mentor Adam Voges when he steps down from the role at the end of the season.

Voges will lead WA for the final time in their round 10 Sheffield Shield fixture against NSW, which got underway in Sydney on Saturday.

Under Voges, WA won a historic dual three-peat of Shield and One-Day Cup titles from 2021-22 to 2023-24, but finished at the bottom of the four-day standings the following season (2024-25) and are guaranteed of the same result this season regardless of what happens in the last round.

Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Lance Morris, Aaron Hardie and Mahli Beardman all earned international debuts during their period of domestic dominance, but white-ball wicketkeeper Inglis and allrounder Green are the only established regulars in the national side outside of T20I captain Mitch Marsh.

Casson, who has been an assistant coach with WA and Perth Scorchers since 2019, during which they have also won three Big Bash championships (BBL|11, |12 and |15), believes getting players in the Australian team goes "hand-in-hand" with state success.

"If you're playing great cricket for Western Australia, individual performances are going to be shining, and then you see more and more Australian representation," he said.

"As a coaching staff, we are going to be aggressive in trying to produce Australian cricketers.

"We will do everything possible to help players improve their game and that's what our job is."

Beau Casson following his appointment as WA head coach for next season // WA Cricket

During their run of three straight Shield titles, WA won 11 of 16 matches at the WACA Ground. In the past two seasons they've won just two of 10 at home, and Casson said re-establishing their WACA fortress would be a top priority when he steps into the role.

And with the opening of a new facility at the ground in recent weeks, which includes an indoor training centre and fresh changerooms, he said it was the beginning of a "new chapter" for the men's state program.

"Clearly, we'd like to be further up the ladder when it comes to Shield cricket," Casson said.

"Our home conditions, we haven't been owning that as well as we would have liked. That's certainly an area we will attack and look to get better at.

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"Our batting probably hasn't quite aimed up as much we would like at home.

"Personally, I've also got to look within and think of ways that we can look to challenge the group to get better in these conditions.

"But what we have seen is that we've got some consistent and experienced players that have been putting their hand up.

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"We've had some inexperienced players that have had moments and (shown) glimpses of what they're capable of doing, and all those younger players coming through have dominated whatever level they've played from underneath.

"So I'm very bullish on seeing that be fast tracked, but also that the experienced and inexperienced players are able to work hand-in-hand for the greater good of the WA cricket team.

"If we do that, we give ourselves every chance of producing Australian players and winning trophies for this state."

Casson, the youngest of seven children raised in Perth, made his WA debut in the same match as his predecessor Voges in December 2002 against Tasmania.

The left-arm wrist spinning allrounder played 24 first-class matches for WA before moving to NSW in 2006 where he was part of the Blues side that lifted the Sheffield Shield in 2007-08.

He earnt his solitary Test cap against West Indies in Barbados in 2008 before retiring three years later aged 28 because of a heart condition.

Casson quickly transitioned into coaching following his playing career, spending five years at NSW and Sydney Thunder where he progressed from a role with the pathways program to an assistant with the senior men's team before joining WA Cricket.

Casson celebrates his maiden Test wicket of Xavier Marshall in June 2008 // Getty

But he said he began his coaching journey much earlier while he was still playing.

"From the age of 23 or 24, I started to (think) very much along the lines of coaching – less about my game and more about other people's," Casson said following his appointment as WA head coach.

"I think I started that journey a little bit earlier than some but I'm incredibly passionate about coaching. Like the playing group, as a coach, you're continually improving every year. You're not the same coach this year that you're going to be next year.

"Moving forward, that's certainly something that I want to portray to the group. We're always looking to get better and as a coach, I'm looking to improve every year, every day, to try and make sure that I can be the best I can to help this playing group fulfill the many talents and skills that we have in the room and ultimately drive success in WA cricket."

Voges, who stepped down from the WA role to pursue T20 coaching opportunities abroad, will continue as Scorchers coach next season, marking the first time the organisation has split the head coach roles between their state and BBL men's programs.

Meanwhile, Casson said Sheffield Shield captain Sam Whiteman was "definitely" part of the state's future despite signing a three-year deal with Yorkshire as an English domestic player, meaning he will be an overseas player for WA next summer and is no longer eligible to represent Australia.

"He's a two-time Shield-winning captain and man-of-the-match in two of those three (finals)," Casson said. "He's been showing some great form in one-day cricket; yes, he would like more runs in Shield cricket.

03:05 Play video Whiteman shows big-game nous with another Shield final ton

"But (last round when we were) rained off day four in Brisbane and we're in a dominant position to win that Shield game, Sam Whiteman was in the nets batting and trying to get better.

"He's looking to do more batting sessions to look to improve his game and if he does that, I've got no doubt it will turn and when it turns, it will turn big."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings