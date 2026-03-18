New Blues in the Test team is Haddin's main coaching goal

NSW have produced just two men's Test debutants in the past 10 years, a stat new coach Brad Haddin is determined to change

Brad Haddin will make producing Test cricketers again one of his chief objectives as NSW men's coach, vowing to end the state's leanest ever run of national debutants.

Haddin was on Wednesday confirmed as the Blues' next coach, on the same day Cricket NSW officials defended their handling of his predecessor Greg Shipperd's axing.

The former Test wicketkeeper will take over all state duties, but has told Cricket NSW he does not want his remit to include the Sydney Sixers or Thunder in the BBL.

Winning titles will be one obvious objective, with Haddin speaking of returning the aura to NSW after claiming just 11 Sheffield Shield victories since last playing in the finals in 2020-21.

But beyond that, resuming the Test "production line" is also key, with Haddin wanting generational talents.

While NSW still regularly has the most players in the men's Test team, only two Blues have debuted for Australia in the past decade.

That is the driest run NSW has ever had, outside of during stoppages for world wars.

"I'm under no illusions that I've got to start to produce some Australian players," Haddin said.

"There's going to be retirements over the next few years and we need the next guys stepping up to be NSW players. Who is that at the moment? I'm not sure."

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Haddin was also confident Sam Konstas could return to his best, as the only one of Australia's past 15 men's Test debutants to be based in NSW.

The 20-year-old ended the Shield season as the fourth highest run-scorer but only averaged 33 after eight straight scores between 25 and 45 to finish the summer.

"He's doing the hardest part of cricket now," Haddin said.

"He's getting through that initial stage at the top of the order. Once he starts to understand where his game is at and under pressure, look out. The kid can play.

"He may have got thrown in there too early ... now he's got an opportunity to come back and hone his game and to get back to where he was."

Haddin's appointment comes after a dramatic few months at CNSW following the announcement in January that Shipperd would be axed one year into a two-year extension.

In the time since, NSW have won their first silverware in five years after defeating Tasmania in the one-day final last week to lift the Dean Jones Trophy.

Shipperd's sacking also included losing the job as Sixers coach, after guiding the club to a sixth BBL final in his 11-year tenure.

"We wanted to move from competing to really challenging and winning titles and winning matches (for NSW)," CNSW chief executive Lee Germon said.

"The decision was made when we didn't see that trajectory occur as quickly as possible.

"So in hindsight, you could argue that one-year extension might have been better than two."

Shipperd is still in discussions with NSW over his termination, which Germon declined to comment on when asked on Wednesday.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26

Final: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, March 26-30