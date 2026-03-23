Gardner under a cloud, Aussies mull more changes for final T20I

Australia are eyeing a T20I series sweep and the chance to gather more intel ahead of the World Cup

Australia will assess Ashleigh Gardner ahead of the third and final T20I in St Vincent, while Lucy Hamilton is in the frame for a debut in the shortest format as the tourists eye a series sweep.

The final match at Arnos Vale Stadium will be Australia's final official T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup in June - although they will play a further five warm-up games in the UK - and having made a host of changes to their line-up across the first two games of the series, more of the same is expected on Monday (9.30am Tuesday AEDT).

Gardner missed Saturday's second game due to 'hamstring awareness' and will need to prove her fitness for the series finale, while Hamilton is the only member of the 14-player squad yet to feature.

If selected, Hamilton would add a T20I cap to the ODI and Test debuts she made against India on home soil earlier this month.

The Australian squad had a rest day off training on Sunday following the second T20I, so Gardner's fitness will become clearer prior to Monday's coin toss.

Speaking ahead of the series, Australia coach Shelley Nitschke foreshadowed that 19-year-old left-arm quick Hamilton could be granted a chance to push her case for a spot in the 15-player World Cup squad.

"It was just so good to see her make her debut in two formats, but also she just looked at home, and she looked like she belonged out there," Nitschke said.

"Her performance in the Test match was outstanding ... so (we're) excited to potentially see her get an opportunity over here again in some slightly different conditions.

"She'll be pushing for a spot in that World Cup squad and is going to give the selection panel something to think about, I'm sure."

Australia rotated their quicks across the first two matches, with Kim Garth playing both games for two economical returns, taking 1-17 from four overs on Thursday. On Saturday, she leaked just three runs from her two Powerplay overs and finished with figures of 0-20.

Megan Schutt featured in the series opener after missing all three T20Is against India last month, taking 0-18 from her three overs, before making way for Darcie Brown, who took 0-27 from three on Saturday.

Gardner's absence saw pace-bowling allrounder Nicola Carey come into the XI on Saturday, where she opened the bowling alongside Garth and finished with 0-28, while also producing a brief cameo of 9no off five balls.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath also returned to the XI for the opening two games of the series in place of Annabel Sutherland, who is sitting out the Caribbean tour.

The vice-captain has had limited opportunities with the bat, facing just 14 balls across the two games for 14 runs, while her combined four overs so far have gone for 0-38.

In the spin department, leggie Alana King has starred taking five wickets across the first two T20Is to continue pressing her case for a spot at the World Cup.

As expected, captain Sophie Molineux has been consigned to essentially a 'specialist captain' role as she balances her return from a back injury with the need to gain captaincy experience ahead of the ICC tournament.

Speaking after the second T20I, Australia opener Georgia Voll said she expected her teammates to keep making the most of their opportunities.

"I think the girls that have come in have done a really good job," Voll said.

"I think Schutt the other night was outstanding, and Darcie coming in, and Kimmy doing a really good job tonight as well.

"Everyone's putting their hand up when they get given the opportunity, and I'm sure that'll give (the selector) a tough decision going into the next game."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only