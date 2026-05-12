Men's state squads: Ins and outs for the 2026-27 season

All the moves across the men's domestic competitions, as well as the full state squads for the upcoming season

New South Wales

New Blues head coach Brad Haddin will enter his first season at the helm with a stable 28-player squad that has seen just two additions for the 2026-27 domestic season.

The Dean Jones Trophy holders have snapped up discarded West Australian quick Bryce Jackson, with hard-hitting left-hander Harjas Singh earning his maiden state contract on the NSW rookie list.

Singh, who top scored for Australia in their Under-19 World Cup final triumph over India in 2024, clubbed a record-breaking triple-century in Sydney first-grade last October, while Jackson has taken more One-Day Cup wickets than anyone else over the past two domestic summers. He strengthens the Blues' pace stocks following the retirement of Chris Tremain.

Sam Konstas returns to a NSW contract after losing his national deal with Jake Weatherald replacing him as Test opener for the Ashes, with the Blues upgrading wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks and top order batter Riley Kingsell from rookie to full contracts.

Opening batter Blake Nikitaras drops off the NSW list after losing his spot in the Shield side after two games last season, while Matthew Gilkes has moved to South Australia.

07:33 Play video Harjas Singh's incredible 35 sixes in one-day triple ton

NSW announced they were parting ways with veteran coach Greg Shipperd in January before the legendary mentor went on to lead the state to the One-Day Cup title. But they still finished second last in the Sheffield Shield, with Haddin given a mandate from CEO Lee Germon to "win titles and produce Australian players".

Head coach: Brad Haddin (new) Squad: Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins*, Joel Davies, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Ryan Hicks, Bryce Jackson, Riley Kingsell, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon*, Nic Maddinson, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Charlie Stobo, Adam Zampa* Rookies: Charlie Anderson, Jake Scott, Harjas Singh Ins: Bryce Jackson (WA), Harjas Singh, Riley Kingsell (upgraded rookie), Ryan Hicks (upgraded rookie) Outs: Matthew Gilkes (SA), Blake Nikitaras, Chris Tremain (retired) * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Queensland

Veteran fast bowler Cameron Gannon will bring his career full circle next summer as Queensland deepened their pace stocks with the acquisition of rising stars Oli Patterson and Charlie Lachmund.

The 37-year-old effectively replaces fellow right-armer Gurinder Sandhu, who has lost his state contract, with white-ball specialist Max Bryant also unable to secure a new deal.

Queensland have looked to the future by handing maiden rookie contracts to Australian Under-19 stars Steven Hogan and Lachmund.

Tom Campbell, a member of Australia's victorious U19 World Cup squad in 2024, also earned his way onto the rookie list while keeper Dylan McLachlan is on the main list.

Former Test batter Usman Khawaja has retired, with fast bowler Benji Floros, spinner Zanden Jeh and wicketkeeper Lachy Aitken also dropping off the Bulls list.

Head coach: Johan Botha Squad: Tom Balkin, Xavier Bartlett*, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Cameron Gannon, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Marnus Labuschagne*, Angus Lovell, Dylan McLachlan, Michael Neser*, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth Rookies: Tom Campbell, Steven Hogan, Charlie Lachmund, Oli Patterson Ins: Cameron Gannon (WA), Dylan McLachlan, Oli Patterson, Steven Hogan, Tom Campbell, Charlie Lachmund, Tom Balkin (upgraded rookie), Jem Ryan (upgraded rookie) Outs: Gurinder Sandhu, Zanden Jeh, Benji Floros, Lachy Aitken, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja (retired) * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

South Australia

Test opener Jake Weatherald has completed a shock return to South Australia three years after leaving for Tasmania.

SA have also lured wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Gilkes from NSW, while emerging left-arm quick Campbell Thompson secured an upgrade from the rookie list.

Allrounder Noah McFadyen has been awarded his first state contract after winning back-to-back Bradman Medals as Premier Cricket's player of the season. The 23-year-old from Queensland has amassed 1,700 runs and taken 84 wickets since joining Adelaide Cricket Club two years ago.

India-born allrounder Jerssis Wadia, who impressed for the Adelaide Strikers last season, has also earned a full state contract, with batter Kane Halfpenny, allrounder Thomas Brown and quick Hayden Schiller all securing rookie deals.

Batters Conor McInerney and Daniel Drew, along with allrounder Thomas Kelly have lost their contracts, while Harry Matthias and Aidan Cahill were unable to secure upgrades to the senior list and were no longer eligible for rookie contracts due to their age.

Head coach: Ryan Harris Squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey*, Brendan Doggett*, Jake Fraser‑McGurk, Matthew Gilkes, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Noah McFadyen, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Campbell Thompson, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Mackenzie Harvey, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald* Rookies: Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Hayden Schiller Ins: Matthew Gilkes (NSW), Noah McFadyen, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (Tasmania), Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Hayden Schiller Outs: Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Conor McInerney, Harry Matthias, Aidan Cahill * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Tasmania

Jake Weatherald is the most notable departure from Tasmania's list, as Teague Wyllie landed a state lifeline after being cut by Western Australia.

Ben McDermott and Nikhil Chaudhary were added to the Tigers' main list for 2026-27. McDermott had relinquished his Queensland contract in 2025 to return to Hobart with his young family, while Chaudhary has graduated from the Hobart Hurricanes list to now being an all-format player on the Apple Isle.

NSW-raised fast bowler Caelan Maladay has earnt his maiden state contract after strong performances in Premier Cricket.

Australia Under-19 representatives Kasey Barton, William Taylor and Nitesh Samuel have been lured from NSW and will join Tasmania on rookie contracts next season, while Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Beau Webster have retained their national contracts.

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan Squad: Marcus Bean, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis*, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Kuhnemann*, Raf MacMillian, Caelan Maladay, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Tim Ward, Beau Webster*, Teague Wyllie Rookies: Kasey Barton, Zac Curtain, Aidan O’Connor, Nitesh Samuel, William Taylor Ins: Teague Wyllie (WA), Caelan Maladay, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Raf MacMillian (upgraded rookie), Kasey Barton, Nitesh Samuel, William Taylor Outs: Jake Weatherald (SA), Kieran Elliott (WA), Mac Wright, Charlie Wakim, Nick Davis * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Victoria

Glenn Maxwell and Matt Short have gone freelance as the Sheffield Shield finalists retained a stable squad in their search for a first men's title in eight years. The pair will continue to represent Victoria when available but haven't taken state contracts after losing their Cricket Australia deals.

After falling short at the final hurdle four times in the past five seasons, including going down to South Australia in last season's Shield final, Victoria upgraded Austin Anlezark, Oliver Peake, Tyler Pearson from rookie deals.

Left-arm quick Harry Hoekstra is one of the three new rookies alongside Australia Under-19 representatives Aryan Sharma and Tom Paddington, with Xavier Crone and Jai Lemire both dropping off the list.

A host of senior players signed fresh deals, including Fergus O'Neill who spurned interest from Tasmania and NSW.

Head coach: Chris Rogers Squad: Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Scott Boland*, Dylan Brasher, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Cam McClure, David Moody, Todd Murphy*, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry, Tyler Pearson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Doug Warren Rookies: Harry Hoekstra, Tom Paddington, Aryan Sharma Ins: Austin Anlezark (upgraded rookie), Oliver Peake (upgraded rookie), Tyler Pearson (upgraded rookie), Harry Hoekstra, Tom Paddington, Aryan Sharma Outs: Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Callum Stow * Denotes Cricket Australia contract



Western Australia

A reshuffle of the bowling deck for Western Australia saw Bryce Jackson (crossed to NSW), Cameron Gannon (Queensland) and Matt Kelly (white-ball focus) all dropping off the contract list.

Kieron Elliott has come in from Tasmania, exciting teenage allrounder Will Malajczuk got his first state contract, while Premier Cricket run-machine Tom Murray was also added to the state list.

None of Teague Wyllie (who has signed with Tasmania), Baxter Holt and Keaton Critchell were offered contracts as the state absorbed the drops of Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson back to the state list after previously holding national deals.