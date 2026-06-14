LIVE: Australia chasing 275 to avoid ODI whitewash

Australia are chasing 275 for a consolation win in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, who hold an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series, elected to bat after winning their first toss of the series on Sunday, with half-centuries from Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain and Litton Das lifting the hosts to 5-274 from their 50-overs at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Paceman Xavier Bartlett (2-47) again struck in his first over of the match as left-hander Soumya Sarkar inside edged a seaming delivery onto his stumps.

His opening partner, Tanzid Hasan, consolidated alongside stand-in Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with a 51-run second-wicket partnership before Matt Renshaw (2-44) dismissed both with his off-spin.

After taking it up to the Aussie quicks with trio of boundaries (including one six) using his feet to skip down the pitch, Tanzid succumbed when he also tried to take Renshaw on down the ground and skied a ball to Riley Meredith at mid-on.

Shanto – deputising for Mehidy Hasan Miraz who was ruled out with concussion following a blow to the helmet late in the previous match – fell shortly after when he under-edged an attempted sweep off the part-timer onto his stumps.

But Bangladesh quickly regained the momentum with another solid partnership between Das and Hridoy that was only interrupted by the former retiring hurt on 48 with suspected cramp.

The Tigers' wicketkeeper was replaced by Mosaddek who immediately put the foot down with a better than run-a-ball 56 not out featuring five fours and glorious straight six off experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa (0-48), who was wicketless for second time this series.

Mosaddek and Hridoy took the score to 246 before the latter departed for an excellent 83 from 88 balls when he picked out deep midwicket off returning left-armer Ben Dwarshuis (1-55).

Cameron Green, Dwarshuis and Meredith briefly slowed the hosts' charge with a few tight overs before Das returned at the fall of the fifth wicket, reaching his half-century and then taking nine runs from the final over of the innings.

Stand-in Australia captain Josh Inglis has moved up to open with Matt Short omitted following his three ducks in a row, with the tourists seeking to avoid being whitewashed by Bangladesh for the first time.

Australia XI: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (c, wk), Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket