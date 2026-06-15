McCullum's concern for Stokes, England confirm two debutants

Hosts could have a third first-gamer if Jamie Smith misses on paternity leave amid 'chaos' ahead of second Test against NZ

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England coach Brendon McCullum has voiced concerns about the wellbeing of Ben Stokes, with the absent captain casting a long shadow over preparations for this week's second Test against New Zealand.

Stokes and seamer Gus Atkinson were left out of the squad at The Oval after breaching a midnight curfew following the series opener at Lord's. Paceman Ollie Robinson has also since been withdrawn from the second Test due to a knee injury, while Jamie Smith could also miss if his partner gives birth in the next couple of days. Spinner Shoaib Bashir has been dropped after not bowling an over in the series opener.

England XI for second Test: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith* (wk), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker * subject to paternity leave, James Rew to play if Smith is unavailable

It could mean England have as many as five changes and as many as three debutants. Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker are confirmed starters and there is also the prospect of James Rew making it a trio of first-gamers amid what McCullum himself described a period of "chaos".

The dramatic overhaul sees Joe Root take the captaincy reins, with fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Matt Fisher also back into the XI.

There were suggestions that Stokes would resign or even retire in the immediate aftermath of a nightclub incident involving a Saracens rugby player and attracting an internal investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

With no public reaction from the 35-year-old as it stands, a sombre McCullum on Monday repeatedly focused on Stokes' welfare, saying his duty of care came before disciplinary matters or the viability of Stokes' reign as skipper continuing.

"When I first found out about it I was slightly bewildered, if I'm being honest. Then you go through a range of emotions. You go from being bewildered, on to angry, on to gutted," McCullum said of the episode at a Chelsea nightspot.

"But very quickly … my overall emotion turned to worry and concern for Ben in particular. Since then it has been about how we support these guys, whilst not overlooking the fact they have not lived up to the standards we have set for ourselves.

"For me it's very much about how we support these guys through the next stage, in particular Ben. That is very much where my mind is at, my worry for him.

"What will be will be down the line. Those decisions are not for now. The concern is making sure Ben is fine. We need to make sure we look after him, rally around him, and in time we'll get on to those sorts of decisions.

"For me I'm just making sure I'm checking in with him. That's where things sit at the moment."

Asked if he was encouraged by Stokes' appearance in training with Durham over recent days, and the word that he is ready to play for the county against Northamptonshire on Friday, McCullum took a deep breath and a seven-second pause.

"I'm worried about Ben. That's it," he said. "I'll leave it at that."

Cox will replace Stokes at No.7, fresh from a knock of 204 for Essex in his first County Championship outing for 11 months, while Hampshire quick Baker bolsters the bowling attack alongside the returning Archer.

If Smith misses, it would mean Somerset's Rew is added to the XI, batting at six and keeping wicket.

It represents a remarkable situation little more than a week on from a 115-run victory but McCullum attempted to frame the positives of his enforced reshuffle.

"There's been a few changes," he said with heavy understatement.

"Whilst there's been a bit of chaos and it's been difficult to navigate through the week…. I look at that line-up we have this week and it's super exciting. I'm quietly confident we're going to see some exciting cricket."

Baker came close to winning his cap at Lord's but was ultimately overlooked. Now, having endured difficult first outings in both white-ball formats last year, he has the chance to make it third time lucky in an England shirt.

"I genuinely believe that if Sonny's able to get some early success, if he's able to get an early wicket, I think the crowd's going to get behind him," said McCullum.

Cox was denied a possible Test debut in December 2024 when he fractured his thumb in training, circumstances which led to Jacob Bethell's emergence. Cox has spent the majority of the domestic season warming the bench at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India but roared back into contention to leapfrog Rew with his stunning knock against Leicestershire.

Smith was not present at nets on Monday afternoon, spending time with his family awaiting the arrival of his second child.