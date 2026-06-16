Stars, Renegades confirmed to play in coming Big Bash summer

Cricket Victoria confirms it has shelved plans to rebrand the Stars with both Melbourne clubs in action next WBBL and BBL seasons

The Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades will both play in Weber WBBL|12 and KFC BBL|16, Cricket Victoria (CV) confirmed today.

The move follows Monday's meeting between State chairs, or their representatives, where "in principle support" was given for a self-determination model for private investment in the Big Bash.

CV stunned cricket earlier this month by announcing a rebranding of the Stars franchise – what it termed a "merger" with the Renegades – and its intention to sell 100 per cent of the licence for the Renegades to a private investor in advance of the coming 2026-27 summer. CA's original stated timeline had been the 2027-28 season for changes to take effect, a scenario that remains in play.

"Due to the extended timeline for a decision on BBL privatisation, we have made the decision not to go ahead with our vision of a re-branded team for the upcoming season," the Renegades and Stars said in identical emails to club members this evening.

"We want to acknowledge the passion, loyalty and pride you have shown in this club and we look forward to seeing you at a game this summer."

The playing lists of both clubs are set to pick up from where they were left last summer when the contracting embargo was put in place following the completion of the BBL. The embargo remains in place with the eight clubs unable to sign players for the coming season until it is lifted by the league.

It remains unclear what the coaching structure of the Stars or Renegades teams in either the WBBL or BBL will look like.

There are still significant hurdles to clear following Monday's meeting, with four key challenges identified before the privatisation push can advance to the next stage, not least of which is agreeing terms with the players' union, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

The four conditions needed to be resolved to proceed to the next stage under the self-determination model are:

The structure of governance for the new Big Bash Leagues to be agreed;

Change to the current CA governance structure to take into account the new operating model;

Agreement to be reached on the mechanics of a self-determination model with the ACA;

Agreement between CA and each of the states on future funding and distribution agreements.

Once those key issues are resolved, the next stage would then involve testing the market and securing valuations. It is then expected that CV would be the first state to go to market.

CV had already applied to IP Australia to trademark three potential names for their rebranded 'Melbourne' team: Rangers, Magic and Blazers.

The plans for a rebranded team were to have a new blue and white playing kit drawing on Victoria's one-day team colours, and play their men's home games at the MCG.

Fixtures for the coming WBBL and BBL seasons are set to be unveiled next month.

Melbourne Stars list management

Contracted for BBL|16: Austin Anlezark (contracted until BBL|16), Hilton Cartwright (BBL|17), Sam Harper (BBL|17), Liam Hatcher (BBL|16), Campbell Kellaway (BBL|17), Glenn Maxwell (BBL|17), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Peter Siddle (BBL|16), Marcus Stoinis (BBL|16), Mitch Swepson (BBL|17) Uncontracted: Scott Boland, Joe Clarke (England), Tom Curran (England), Sam Hain (England), Blake Macdonald, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Aryan Sharma, Mark Steketee, Tom Whitney

Contracted for WBBL|12: Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Indigo Noble, Annabel Sutherland Off contract: Maisy Gibson, Ella Hayward, Sasha Moloney, Ines McKeon, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid

Melbourne Renegades list management

Contracted for BBL|16: Jason Behrendorff (contracted until BBL|17), Josh Brown (BBL|17), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|16), Ollie Peake (BBL|17), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Will Sutherland (BBL|17) Uncontracted: Michael Archer, Sam Elliott, Hassan Khan (Pakistan), Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Nathan Lyon, Will Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa Retired: Andrew Tye. Out: Fergus O'Neill (Sydney Sixers)

Contracted for WBBL|12: Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb Off contract: Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Sara Kennedy, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck

Following Monday's meeting, Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said in a statement: "The states have agreed to go back to their boards to discuss these proposals and address any questions that might arise from their members on four key topics involving governance of the (Big Bash Leagues) and CA, player support and state distributions," CA chair Mike Baird said in a statement.

"We're confident this will lead to the best possible outcome for everyone including grassroots participants and volunteers and professional players and provide certainty for the future of cricket in Australia."

South Australian Cricket Association chair Will Rayner said today's talks were "constructive … about the best way to move forward on behalf of everyone involved in Australian Cricket".

"While there is a lot to work through, we have made good progress and will now discuss the mechanics of a self-determination model, contingent on several conditions being met, with our respective boards," he added.

"It was a productive session that positions us to continue to grow the (Big Bash) leagues, while ensuring the appropriate checks and balances are in place to ensure the long-term sustainability and sovereignty of our game."