'Left a trophy on the table': SA target another title sweep

Ryan Harris has won three titles in two years with South Australia, but he's after more silverware for his new, 'stronger squad'

South Australia men's coach Ryan Harris has challenged the back-to-back Sheffield Shield champions to add another One-Day Cup to their trophy cabinet as they chase a second sweep of domestic titles in three seasons.

SA made history in March when they claimed consecutive Shield titles for the first time in the competition's 133-year history.

The title was Harris' third since taking the reigns of the state side in August 2024, having claimed a domestic double - both the Shield and Dean Jones Trophy - during his first campaign as head coach.

Despite their success in first-class cricket, SA failed to defend their One-Day Cup title with just two wins from seven matches last season.

The former Australian quick now has his sights on resurrecting the squad's form in the 50-over format.

"We left a trophy on the table last year with the One-Day Cup," Harris said.

"Obviously we want to keep winning. I feel as though we've got a stronger squad than last year. It is a massive positive.

"There's no reason why we can't be competing again for another Shield, but we want to win every trophy possible.

"Our performance in one-day cricket was pretty poor last year. (It) wasn't very consistent as it was the year before, so that's a big goal."

SA men's squad for 2026-27: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (CA), Brendan Doggett (CA), Jake Fraser‑McGurk, Matthew Gilkes, Travis Head (CA), Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Noah McFadyen, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Campbell Thompson, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Mackenzie Harvey, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (CA). Rookies: Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Hayden Schiller Ins: Matthew Gilkes (NSW), Noah McFadyen, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (Tasmania), Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Hayden Schiller Outs: Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Conor McInerney, Harry Matthias, Aidan Cahill

In April, South Australia announced seven new players had joined their squad for 2026-27, highlighted by the return of Test opener Jake Weatherald to the state, while wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Gilkes has been lured over as another back-up option for Test gloveman Alex Carey alongside Harry Nielsen.

Allrounder Noah McFadyen received his first state contract after winning consecutive Bradman Medals, awarded to the player of the season in SA's Premier Cricket, while India-born Adelaide Strikers revelation Jerrssis Wadia has also been rewarded with a full state contract.

Harris said he's confident the squad will improve with these new additions, before highlighting the potential of three young players added to the state's rookie list.

"They bring good performance (and) that's why they've been picked," Harris said.

"Obviously we had a winning Under-19s team (at the U19 Male National Championships) last year. We've got Hayden Schiller out of that group, who obviously represented Australia as well at the World Cup. Kane Halfpenny, who was there two years ago, has joined us. Tom Brown's another one, so we've got some good young kids coming through.

"I think our program is really strong in the pathways... it's nice to be able to actually get some guys from those programs and bring them up on the rookie list."

Australian quick Brendan Doggett completes a 2km time trial at pre-season training for South Australia // Supplied: SACA

Australian quick Brendan Doggett was the front runner in the state squad's first 2-kilometre time trial of the pre-season on Tuesday.

A hamstring injury ruined the back-end of his domestic campaign with South Australia, but he was rewarded for his seven wickets in last summer's NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series with a Cricket Australia men's contract for the upcoming season.

Harris admitted he was happy to see the right-arm quick back in training ahead of a bumper Test schedule for the men's national team that includes up to 21 Tests across 12 months.

"He's a bit of a freak, so (it's) nice to see him get out the front," Harris said on Doggett's 6min 31sec time trial.

"Jordan Buckingham wasn't far behind and a couple of young pups as well came up not too far behind them. It's nice to see some guys really testing themselves and pushing themselves."

Australia's bumper Test schedule August: Two Tests v Bangladesh (home) October: Three Tests v South Africa (away) December-January: Four Tests v New Zealand (home) January-March: Five Tests v India (away) March 11-15: 150th anniversary Test v England (home) June: WTC Final, if qualified (neutral, England) June-August: Five Tests v England (away)