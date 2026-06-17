Aussies spin their way to opening T20 win over Bangladesh

Cooper Connolly, Adam Zampa and Joel Davies helped Australia take a 1-0 against Bangladesh

Adam Zampa and debutant Joel Davies have spun Australia to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of their three-match series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh were bundled out for an under-par 131 in 19 overs, which the Aussies moved past with 10 deliveries to spare at Chattogram on Wednesday to take a 1-0 series lead.

Cooper Connolly, the hero of Australia's ODI victory in Dhaka on Sunday, continued his form surge, top scoring with 47 in tricky chase that was disrupted regularly by the loss of six wickets.

00:50 Play video Connolly carries on hot streak with rapid 47

The Tigers made a fast start before recklessly submitting to Australia's slow bowlers, nine of the 10 wickets falling to spin.

Bowling allrounder Mahedi Hasan (29no), opener Saif Hassan (20) and No.3 Soumya Sarkar (17) were the only Bangladesh batters to pass 10.

00:42 Play video Davies shines on Aussie debut with crucial three-wicket haul

Left-arm tweaker Davies (3-17) and leg-spinner Zampa (3-18) were the chief destroyers.

Nikhil Chaudhary, Australia's other debutant, claimed 1-14 and took two catches, the first one a superb diving effort off Zampa at deep cover to dismiss Soumya.

00:32 Play video Chaudhary's super start in Aussie colours with classic catch

Davies removed wicketkeeper Parvez Hossain Emon (10) with just his second international delivery, before Zampa became the first Aussie to take 150 wickets in men's T20 internationals when Shoriful Islam picked out Tim David.

"Obviously, a proud achievement," player-of-the-match Zampa said of the milestone. "It means I've been around for a long time.

"We've had a tough time of it in the ODIs, and to have a couple of young guys come in, Joel Davies and Nikhil Chaudhary, it feels like they're at home in the team and look like they're a part of it, so it feels good."

In reply, Josh Inglis (5) and returning captain Mitch Marsh (13) departed early in the chase, before Connolly steadied the ship.

The 23-year-old left-hander struck three sixes in his 27-ball knock and had a maiden T20 half-century in his sights when he holed out to Shoriful off first-gamer Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

"'Coop' (Connolly) has had a taste of international cricket over the past 12 months and he's only going to continue to grow and get better the more comfortable he feels," Marsh said post-match.

"It's great to see him bat like that on what was a reasonably tricky wicket."

David (20), Chaudhary (18) and Matt Renshaw (18) fell with victory in sight, before Xavier Bartlett finished the Tigers off with a first-ball boundary to reach 6-133.

SAQLAIN STRIKES AGAIN! 🇧🇩Renshaw is gone as Saif Hassan takes a sharp catch! pic.twitter.com/G6s9E9T5Jx — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 17, 2026

The second T20I will also be played at Chattogram on Friday.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI: Australia won by one wicket

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket