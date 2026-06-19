Hardie replaces Bartlett as Australia seek T20I series win

Mitch Marsh's men aiming for their first bilateral T20I series victory in Asia since 2022

Aaron Hardie has the chance to take his strong franchise form into national colours as Australia recalled the fringe allrounder for their tilt at a first T20I series win in Asia in four years.

Xavier Barlett makes way as the Australia elected to bat first in Friday's second T20 international against Bangladesh in Chattogram where the visitors are hoping to take a 2-0 series lead following their four-wicket win on Wednesday.

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson Bangladesh XI: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nahid Rana

Hardie was a standout in the recent Pakistan Super League, leading Peshawar Zalmi to the title after hitting 56no from 39 balls and taking 4-27 in a player-of-the-match performance in the final. For the tournament, he averaged 12.81 with the ball and 44.33 with the bat, striking at 149.43.

His numbers in 31 white-ball internationals are less flattering, but he gets another opportunity in the absence of T20I regulars Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green, while Mitchell Owen, another seam-bowling allrounder picked ahead of Hardie in recent times, has fallen out of favour.

00:42 Play video Davies shines on Aussie debut with crucial three-wicket haul

Bartlett sits out having played all four matches in Bangladesh since joining the squad on the back of the Indian Premier League.

Australia have struggled in T20I cricket in Asia since their last series win there in 2022, a 2-1 win against Sri Lanka. They lost series to India (twice, in 2022 and 2023) and Pakistan (0-3 in January-February) before failing to emerge from the group stage of the recent World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Hardie, recently named Western Australia's Sheffield Shield captain, deepens Australia's batting somewhat (notwithstanding Bartlett's own skill as a lower-order bat) and provides a Powerplay bowling option.

Captain Mitch Marsh pivoted to a spin-heavy approach in the series opener after the Aussies were surprised at the lack of pace in the Chattogram surface. Playing at the same venue, they may be better prepared for the second match of the three-game series.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI: Australia won by one wicket

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket