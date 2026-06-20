Aussie injury worries deepen after Mooney sidelined

Australia face a wicketkeeping conundrum after Beth Mooney retired with back stiffness in Australia's match against the Netherlands

Australia have been hit with yet another injury in the T20 World Cup after Beth Mooney retired hurt while batting against the Netherlands, with third-choice 'keeper Georgia Voll forced to take the gloves.

Mooney was dominating the Dutch attack in Southampton having raced to 74 from 42 balls when she pulled up sore after 14 overs at the second drinks break.

The opener-wicketkeeper immediately left the field with Australia confirming she was being assessed after reporting back stiffness.

With Mooney the sole specialist wicketkeeper in the Australian squad, and first-choice back-up Phoebe Litchfield sidelined with a quad injury, opener Voll has been forced to take the wicketkeeping gloves for Australia's fielding innings.

While she went in with little preparation, it took just 1.2 overs for Voll to claim her first 'keeping catch, pouching a chance off Kim Garth to dismiss Netherlands opener Phebe Molkenboer.

Makeshift 'keeper Georgia Voll celebrates her catch // ICC/Getty

NSW's Tahlia Wilson is travelling with the group but as a reserve and could only play if a member of the 15-player squad was ruled out of the tournament.

Further complicating matters is the quad injury to Litchfield, who had been pencilled in pre-tournament as the stop-gap option if Mooney was temporarily indisposed.

Litchfield will be sidelined at least until Australia's match against Lord's on June 28.

The next option for Australia is Voll, who has never kept wicket in senior cricket.

Voll had a brief session with the gloves during Australian training in Southampton on Friday.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video