Kapp powers Proteas to crucial win over India

South Africa's semi-final hopes are alive after a thrilling win over India at Old Trafford

Marizanne Kapp has powered South Africa to a thrilling final-over win over India in Manchester to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Kapp's 45-ball 81 saw the Proteas reel in a target of 159 with five balls remaining at Old Trafford, securing a six-wicket win to blow the Group 1 semi-final race open.

Both teams are now level on four points, behind unbeaten Australia.

Kapp had earlier taken two wickets as South Africa reined back India's fast start to restrict them to 7-158,

The Proteas made a slow start to their reply, losing opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt on 20 and first drop Annerie Dercksen without scoring in the sixth over, grinding their way to 2-45 after nine overs with the required run rate creeping over 10.

Kapp and opening batter Tazmin Brits, playing her first T20 World Cup match since the 2024 final, hung in to bring up a 50-run stand, making the most of some luck with Brits overturning an lbw call on 28 while Kapp was dropped on 25.

As Kapp upped the ante, her fifty came off just 34 balls, but Shafali Verma broke their partnership of 97 in the 17th over, dismissing Brits for 40 off 36.

With 29 runs needed from the final three, India struggled to stop Kapp, who hit two sixes against Deepti Sharma in a 16-run penultimate over, before Chloe Tryon hit the winning boundary with five balls remaining.

"I was just praying to be honest," Kapp said. "I do well if I am in earlier. I struggled in the first few balls. The partnership with Taz set us up beautifully."

Earlier, Kapp's 2-27 included the key wicket of Smriti Mandhana for 17 in India’s second over.

Verma put the Proteas under early presser, smashing 31 off 15 as India reached 2-59 at the end of the Powerplay.

With a target of 170-plus looking on the cards, South Africa's bowlers fought back, removing Jemimah Rodrigues for 12 off 14, and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 24 off 22, before restricting the damage done by finisher Richa Ghosh, who was kept to 15 off 14.

"Marizanne Kapp was fearless and she took the game away from us," Kaur said. "We have two matches to go and we need to stay positive."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.644 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.063 0 0 0 2 4 Scotland Women SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.083 0 0 0 2 5 Sri Lanka Women SL 3 1 2 0 0 0 -1.913 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.054 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video