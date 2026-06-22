T20 World Cup finals race: How the groups are shaping up

The T20 World Cup action is heating up with one week remaining in the group stage

Group 1

1. Australia (6 points)

Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR 4.391

Games remaining:

Australia are the only undefeated team in Group 1 with two matches remaining. All three of those wins have been dominant, giving them a strong net run-rate advantage.

One win from either of their two remaining matches should be enough to get through, given their NRR. They will have the advantage of going into their last game – also the final one of the group stage – knowing exactly what they need to do.

2. India (4 points)

Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR 2.511

Games remaining:

If India win their final two matches, they'll give themselves a strong chance of qualifying given their NRR advantage over the Proteas. If they lose one of those games, and South Africa go two-from-two as expected, they'll likely be knocked out.

3. South Africa (4 points)

Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.546

Games remaining:

The Proteas are back on track after their win over India, even if their fate is not entirely in their own hands. The heavy loss to Australia has hurt their NRR, and if a scenario arises where multiple teams are locked on eight points, they'll need to win big in their final two matches to give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying.

4. Bangladesh (4 points)

Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.641

Games remaining:

Bangladesh's wins over the Netherlands and Pakistan were not exactly convincing, but it has kept them alive in the tournament.

With two heavyweights in India and South Africa to come, they'll need to pull off a couple of upsets to advance.

5. Pakistan (0 points)

Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -1.857

Games remaining:

Pakistan and Netherlands became the first two teams to be eliminated from the tournament on June 20 following their third consecutive defeats.

There's still pride to play for of course, and Pakistan will be determined to notch up a win over the Netherlands – and upset the Aussies.

6. Netherlands (0 points)

Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -3.384

Games remaining:

Netherlands have been eliminated in their maiden T20 tournament but have won plenty of praise for the spirited way they've approached the World Cup. They have two more opportunity to claim an historic first win.

Group 2

1. England (6 points)

Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR 2.49

Games remaining:

England are charging towards a semi-final berth, but their two toughest Group 2 opponents remain in a truer test of how they're travelling.

One win will be enough to qualify, given the gap between the top two and the rest.

2. West Indies (6 points)

Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR 0.644

Games remaining:

The Windies started their tournament with an upset win over defending champions New Zealand, then saw off challenges from Scotland and Sri Lanka.

It has not been entirely convincing from Hayley Matthews' team, but they are in a strong position, needing just one win from their remaining two games to get through.

3. New Zealand (2 points)

Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -0.063

Games remaining:

The defending champions were on the edge of crashing out after losing their opening two matches to West Indies and Sri Lanka, and it took a last-gasp win over Ireland to keep them alive.

Their work is cut out for them to make the semi-finals and their fate is not in their own hands, but if they can win their final two matches, they'll give themselves a chance.

4. Scotland (2 points)

Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -0.083

Games remaining:

Scotland have impressed at this tournament, beating Ireland first up before falling just short against West Indies. They pushed England and will be eyeing upset wins in their two remaining games to keep their slim semi hopes alive.

5. Sri Lanka (2 points)

Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -1.913

Games remaining:

It's been an up-and-down tournament so far for Sri Lanka, who were thrashed by England on the opening night before responding with an inspired upset win over New Zealand.

A disappointing loss to West Indies has their semi-final hopes in jeopardy, and they'll need to win their final two matches by large margins and hope other results go their way if they're to advance.

6. Ireland (0 points)

Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -1.054

Games remaining:

After five appearances in the T20 World Cup, Ireland are yet to win a match at the tournament. They have come agonisingly close this time, putting England under pressure before they took New Zealand down to the final over.

They are out of the running for semi-finals but will still be desperate to get that historic first win.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.644 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.063 0 0 0 2 4 Scotland Women SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.083 0 0 0 2 5 Sri Lanka Women SL 3 1 2 0 0 0 -1.913 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.054 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video