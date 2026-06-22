The T20 World Cup action is heating up with one week remaining in the group stage
T20 World Cup finals race: How the groups are shaping up
Group 1
1. Australia (6 points)
Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR 4.391
Games remaining:
June 23 v Pakistan (Headingley, Leeds)
June 28 v India (Lord's, London)
Australia are the only undefeated team in Group 1 with two matches remaining. All three of those wins have been dominant, giving them a strong net run-rate advantage.
One win from either of their two remaining matches should be enough to get through, given their NRR. They will have the advantage of going into their last game – also the final one of the group stage – knowing exactly what they need to do.
2. India (4 points)
Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR 2.511
Games remaining:
June 25 v Bangladesh (Old Trafford, Manchester)
June 28 v Australia (Lord's, London)
If India win their final two matches, they'll give themselves a strong chance of qualifying given their NRR advantage over the Proteas. If they lose one of those games, and South Africa go two-from-two as expected, they'll likely be knocked out.
3. South Africa (4 points)
Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.546
Games remaining:
June 25 v Netherlands (Bristol County Ground)
June 28 v Bangladesh (Lord's, London)
The Proteas are back on track after their win over India, even if their fate is not entirely in their own hands. The heavy loss to Australia has hurt their NRR, and if a scenario arises where multiple teams are locked on eight points, they'll need to win big in their final two matches to give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying.
4. Bangladesh (4 points)
Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.641
Games remaining:
June 25 v India (Old Trafford, Manchester)
June 28 v South Africa (Lord's, London)
Bangladesh's wins over the Netherlands and Pakistan were not exactly convincing, but it has kept them alive in the tournament.
With two heavyweights in India and South Africa to come, they'll need to pull off a couple of upsets to advance.
5. Pakistan (0 points)
Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -1.857
Games remaining:
June 23 v Australia (Headingley, Leeds)
Pakistan and Netherlands became the first two teams to be eliminated from the tournament on June 20 following their third consecutive defeats.
There's still pride to play for of course, and Pakistan will be determined to notch up a win over the Netherlands – and upset the Aussies.
6. Netherlands (0 points)
Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -3.384
Games remaining:
June 25 v South Africa (Bristol County Ground)
Netherlands have been eliminated in their maiden T20 tournament but have won plenty of praise for the spirited way they've approached the World Cup. They have two more opportunity to claim an historic first win.
Group 2
1. England (6 points)
Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR 2.49
Games remaining:
June 24 v West Indies (Lord's, London)
June 27 v New Zealand (The Oval, London)
England are charging towards a semi-final berth, but their two toughest Group 2 opponents remain in a truer test of how they're travelling.
One win will be enough to qualify, given the gap between the top two and the rest.
2. West Indies (6 points)
Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR 0.644
Games remaining:
June 24 v England (Lord's, London)
The Windies started their tournament with an upset win over defending champions New Zealand, then saw off challenges from Scotland and Sri Lanka.
It has not been entirely convincing from Hayley Matthews' team, but they are in a strong position, needing just one win from their remaining two games to get through.
3. New Zealand (2 points)
Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -0.063
Games remaining:
June 23 v Scotland (Bristol County Ground)
June 27 v England (The Oval, London)
The defending champions were on the edge of crashing out after losing their opening two matches to West Indies and Sri Lanka, and it took a last-gasp win over Ireland to keep them alive.
Their work is cut out for them to make the semi-finals and their fate is not in their own hands, but if they can win their final two matches, they'll give themselves a chance.
4. Scotland (2 points)
Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -0.083
Games remaining:
June 23 v New Zealand (Bristol County Ground)
Scotland have impressed at this tournament, beating Ireland first up before falling just short against West Indies. They pushed England and will be eyeing upset wins in their two remaining games to keep their slim semi hopes alive.
5. Sri Lanka (2 points)
Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -1.913
Games remaining:
June 23 v Ireland (Bristol County Ground)
It's been an up-and-down tournament so far for Sri Lanka, who were thrashed by England on the opening night before responding with an inspired upset win over New Zealand.
A disappointing loss to West Indies has their semi-final hopes in jeopardy, and they'll need to win their final two matches by large margins and hope other results go their way if they're to advance.
6. Ireland (0 points)
Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -1.054
Games remaining:
June 23 v Sri Lanka (Bristol County Ground)
After five appearances in the T20 World Cup, Ireland are yet to win a match at the tournament. They have come agonisingly close this time, putting England under pressure before they took New Zealand down to the final over.
They are out of the running for semi-finals but will still be desperate to get that historic first win.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings
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