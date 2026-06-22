Thunder coach set to break club record after re-signing

Sydney Thunder's WBBL head coach Lisa Keightley has re-signed with the club for two more seasons.

The former Australian international, who has led the side since 2023, is set to become the Thunder's longest-serving women's head coach.

Under her leadership, the team have made consecutive finals appearances in WBBL|09 and WBBL|10 before missing the top four for the first time since 2022 in WBBL|11.

The experienced coach is confident her squad can deliver a third WBBL title to Western Sydney despite last season's setback.

"I'm really excited to be staying with Sydney Thunder for another two years," Keightley said. "We've got the talent that can make us a title-winning side.

"Last season was obviously disappointing from an on-field perspective. We know we have a much better performance in us, and we will be pushing ourselves to get back into genuine contention."

Sydney Thunder's longest-serving head coaches

Trevor Bayliss (five seasons: BBL|12 - BBL|16) Joanne Broadbent (four seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|04) Trevor Griffin (four seasons: WBBL|05 - WBBL|08) Paddy Upton (four seasons: BBL|04 - WBBL|07) Lisa Keightley* (three seasons: WBBL|09 - WBBL|11) *Keightley is set to equal Bayliss' record for most seasons as head coach of a Thunder team by the end of her contract after WBBL|13

Since her playing days, where she appeared in nine Tests, 82 one-day internationals and one T20 international for Australia, Keightley has built an impressive coaching resume.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of two women's national teams (Australia and England), and she was the inaugural WBBL head coach of Perth Scorchers.

Last year, Keightley led Sunrisers Leeds (formerly known as Northern Superchargers) to their maiden title in England's franchise competition, The Hundred. She has since been appointed as the new coach of MI London's women's side and she is also at the helm of Mumbai Indians in India's Women's Premier League (WPL).

Lisa Keightley embraces Chamari Athpaththu following Sydney Thunder's victory over Melbourne Stars in WBBL|09 // Getty

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said they were thrilled to have such an accomplished coach continue at the club

"Lisa is a genuine legend of women's cricket and we couldn't be happier that she's sticking with us," Copeland said.



"She's a hugely sought-after coach with interest from teams around the world, but she loves being here, and we love having her at Thunder.



"She's also the perfect person to continue fostering the early leadership and development of someone like Phoebe Litchfield, which is important for the future of this team.



"We truly believe all the pieces are in place; the playing group, the environment and the support for this program to continue to thrive over the next two years and beyond."

Sydney Thunder's WBBL|12 squad (so far)

Contracted for WBBL|12: Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Off contract: Ella Briscoe, Sienna Eve, Lucy Finn, Taneale Peschel, Tara French (LRP), Alex Mavros (LRP) WBBL|11 overseas players: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Heather Knight (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Em Arlott (England)

Sydney Thunder have currently filled eight spots on their roster for WBBL|12 headlined by Australian T20 World Cup squad members Georgia Voll and club captain, Phoebe Litchfield.

Travelling reserve for the 15-player Aussie squad and Thunder wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson will also continue to feature in lime green this season after signing a two-year contract extension in December.

Keightley said the mix of youth and experience across the team's list will give Thunder fans a reason to be optimistic heading into a new women's Big Bash campaign.

"Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll have both been outstanding for Australia recently and they bring real firepower to our batting group," Keightley said.



"We saw Tahlia Wilson make her international debut for Australia off the back of another great year. Anika Learoyd had a very impressive season, and our young guns showed promising signs for the future, including Lucy Finn who had some stand-out performances in her debut season.



"I know this group, the work we're doing behind the scenes, and I believe the squad is building towards something special in the upcoming season."

02:21 Play video Litchfield's captain's knock steadies Thunder ship

Last month, legendary England allrounder and Big Bash icon Andrew Flintoff was unveiled as the Thunder's new men's head coach.

Flintoff replaces Trevor Bayliss, whom the club parted ways with in February after five seasons at the helm. The 48-year-old has signed a two-year contract and is returning to the Australian competition for his first coaching role outside the UK.