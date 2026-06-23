England handed hefty WTC penalty for over-rate breach

Seventh-placed England docked 12 World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in second Test loss to New Zealand

England's hopes of a maiden appearance in the World Test Championship final are fading fast after they were docked 12 points for a slow over-rate in their heavy second Test loss to New Zealand.

England were also fined 50 per cent of their match fee, but the loss of 12 WTC points will sting more after being ruled 12 overs short of their target once time allowances were taken into account.

The penalty effectively cancels out the 12 points England gained by winning the first Test at Lord's earlier this month.

They remain in seventh spot on the 2025-27 WTC standings with 38 points from 12 matches, but their points percentage has dropped from 34.72 to 26.38.

Australia sit comfortably in first position with a points percentage of 87.5, with reigning champions South Africa in second with points percentage of 75.

England have nine Tests remaining in the cycle to try and make up the difference – one against New Zealand, followed by three at home against Pakistan, before away tours to South Africa in December (three Tests) and Bangladesh in February (two Tests).

The top two teams qualify for the WTC final to again be staged in England in 2027.

With captain Ben Stokes missing the second Test due to an investigation into a curfew breach at a London nightclub, New Zealand levelled the three-match series with a comprehensive 253-run win at The Oval.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that stand-in England skipper Joe Root "pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction", with no formal hearing required.

In accordance with the ICC's code of conduct for players and player support personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent of their match fee.

Under the WTC playing conditions, a side is also penalised one point for each over short of the required amount.

"(Match referee) Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be 12 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC statement read.

Stokes will return to lead England ​in ⁠the series deciding third Test against New Zealand beginning Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Stokes and fast bowler Gus ⁠Atkinson, also included in the England squad for the third Test, were cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent Cricket Regulator who found there was "insufficient evidence" against the pair.