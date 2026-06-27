Pakistan defeat Netherlands to end World Cup on high note

Pakistan end their T20 World Cup campaign with a consolation win over the Netherlands

A fine all-round display from Ayesha Zafar helped Pakistan finish their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note as they defeated the Netherlands by 37 runs in Bristol.

Ayesha scored 32 in a 94-run partnership with Gull Feroza as Pakistan were made to work for their 2-126 from 20 overs.

The Netherlands made a solid start chasing their first win at the tournament, putting on 31 in 3.2 overs before Diana Baig to trap Heather Seigers lbw, ending her promising innings on 24.

They lost fellow opener Phebe Molkenboer an over later when she was run out for eight.

Captain Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis put together a 20-run stand but after the latter was bowled by Nashra Sundhu for 12, it became tough going for the Dutch.

When Ayesha got Robine Rijke out lbw in the 14th over, the wheels came off for the Netherlands, who lost their final seven wickets for 13 runs.

Ayesha finished with 3-13, while captain Fatima Sana chipped in with the final three wickets to wrap up the win - their first of the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan were given a good start by Muneeba Ali (12), who hit a couple of boundaries off Iris Zwilling before the bowler got some revenge taking a simple catch off the bowling of Hannah Landheer.

Opening partner Gull Feroza took a more measured approach early on, joined at the crease by Ayesha (32 off 29), who played the more attacking role in their 79-run stand.

Gull found her rhythm, anchoring the Pakistan innings with her unbeaten 63 off 52 balls as wickets tumbled at the other end.

No Pakistan batter outside of the top three reached triple figures as they lost 5-24 to finish their innings on 6-126.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8 2 India Women IND 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.268 0 0 0 6 3 South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.734 0 0 0 6 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.849 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 5 1 4 0 0 0 -1.872 0 0 0 2 6 Netherlands Women NED 5 0 5 0 0 0 -3.276 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8 2 West Indies Women WI 5 3 2 0 0 0 -0.147 0 0 0 6 3 Sri Lanka Women SL 5 3 2 0 0 0 -0.725 0 0 0 6 4 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.232 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.875 0 0 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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