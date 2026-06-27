Ireland make history to leave West Indies sweating

After squandering a chance at sealing a semi-finals berth, West Indies were left waiting on New Zealand

West Indies have been left with an anxious wait to find out their T20 World Cup semi-finals fate following an upset loss to Ireland in Bristol.

Ireland had never won a match at the women's T20 World Cup, with a 0-21 record across five tournaments going back 12 years.

But that changed when they shocked the West Indies to win by six wickets with 11 balls remaining on Saturday.

The West Indies would have qualified for the semi-finals if they had won, but instead their loss gave a lifeline to defending champion New Zealand, who would progress if they best England on Saturday night.

Ireland meanwhile go home no longer burdened by the losing streak and adding to an historic weekend in which the men defeated India for the first time in a T20 in Belfast.

Gaby Lewis's team limited the West Indies to 7-128 and Orla Prendergast led the chase with a 44-ball 63.

She was caught 21 runs from victory but Rebecca Stokell and Louise Little finished it off with Little hitting the winning boundary over mid-on.

"(Winning) just means so much," Prendergast said. "We have had the belief throughout but it had not come together just yet.

"Just so much relief to have that win and so much happiness."

The West Indies struggled to get going on a sticky pitch, especially against Irish bowlers Cara Murray and Aimee Maguire.

Captain Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin hit 22 and 21 respectively, and Chinelle Henry added a quickfire unbeaten 27 at the end.

Prendergast joined opener Amy Hunter in the fifth over and passed her score by the ninth, with Hunter feeding Prendergast the strike throughout their 62-run stand.

Prendergast reached her second fifty of the tournament off 36 balls and while she was given out on 56, overturned it on review. When she was eventually caught at deep square leg in the 16th over she had done enough to set up an historic win.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8 2 India Women IND 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.268 0 0 0 6 3 South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.734 0 0 0 6 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.849 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 5 1 4 0 0 0 -1.872 0 0 0 2 6 Netherlands Women NED 5 0 5 0 0 0 -3.276 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8 2 West Indies Women WI 5 3 2 0 0 0 -0.147 0 0 0 6 3 Sri Lanka Women SL 5 3 2 0 0 0 -0.725 0 0 0 6 4 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.232 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.875 0 0 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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