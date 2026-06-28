South Africa edge home against Bangladesh to stay alive

A scrappy win kept South Africa alive, making it do-or-die for India against Australia at Lord's

South Africa have kept their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive with an edgy four-wicket win over Bangladesh at Lord’s.

The Proteas, who have made back-to-back finals at the T20 World Cup, were then left waiting on the result of Australia's showdown with India to find out their fate in the tournament.

If Australia get the better of India, the Proteas advance to a semi-final against hosts England. If India win, they go through.

Barring a massive defeat, Australia should remain on top of their group.

By coincidence, openers from both Bangladesh and South Africa were out to the first ball of each innings.

Juairiya Ferdous swung at and missed Marizanne Kapp and gave the South African pacer her 100th T20 wicket.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was later bowled between bat and pad by Marufa Akter.

The pair of opening ducks happened only once before at a T20 World Cup in 2018 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh chose to bat and made only 5-117 in the face of quality bowling by Kapp (1-9) Shabnim Ismail (1-15) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-22).

Sobhana Mostary top-scored for Bangladesh with 42 and captain Nigar Sultana was 32 not out off 20 to become the team’s leading tournament scorer.

Annerie Dercksen and Tazmin Brits gave South Africa a better start with the bat, but wickets fell regularly enough to make the Proteas sweat.

Dercksen was caught behind in the 15th over, Kapp was run out in the 18th and Nadine de Klerk fell in the 19th, and it came down to Chloe Tryon to seal the win with two miscued shots.

"We seem to always do this but we take the win," Kapp said. "A win is a win. Even if it was very scrappy."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 5 5 0 0 0 0 3.882 0 0 0 10 2 South Africa Women SA 5 4 1 0 0 0 0.633 0 0 0 8 3 India Women IND 5 3 2 0 0 0 1.718 0 0 0 6 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 5 2 3 0 0 0 -0.71 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 5 1 4 0 0 0 -1.872 0 0 0 2 6 Netherlands Women NED 5 0 5 0 0 0 -3.276 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 5 5 0 0 0 0 2.134 0 0 0 10 2 West Indies Women WI 5 3 2 0 0 0 -0.147 0 0 0 6 3 Sri Lanka Women SL 5 3 2 0 0 0 -0.725 0 0 0 6 4 New Zealand Women NZ 5 2 3 0 0 0 -0.118 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.232 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.875 0 0 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video