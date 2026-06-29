Australia set for Golden quest as Olympic pathway confirmed

Australia men in box seat for LA28 spot as women locked in for a chance to add Olympic Gold to their Comm Games medals

Australia's women are set for cricket's return to the Olympic Games in 2028, and Australia's men appear destined to join them as long-awaited qualification details for the event were confirmed by the International Olympic Committee.

The continental framework means Australia is certain to take the Oceania spot for the women's tournament, which has a cut-off date at the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup, while the men are well positioned to do the same for the men's pathway, which has a separate cut-off date of December 31 this year.

Australia's men currently sit clear of New Zealand by 13 ratings points on the ICC's T20 rankings following their 3-0 win in Bangladesh.

Mitch Marsh's side face five T20Is against England at home in November, while before that New Zealand host India for their own five-game T20I series in late October.

With England and India to face each other, as well as series against Sri Lanka (for England) and Zimbabwe and West Indies (for India) it's difficult to predict with certainty until closer to the time what results would assure qualification for Australia, given the complicated points system the ICC uses to determine rankings.

Women's tournament qualification

On the women's side, the cut-off date at the end of the current T20 World Cup assures that Australia, India and South Africa, as well as a 'Team GB' side, will lock in spots as the qualifiers from, respectively, Oceania, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Australia – who have gone undefeated in the group stage of the T20 World Cup and play a semi-final against West Indies on Tuesday night – currently top the women's T20I rankings, ahead of England and India.

Those teams cannot be usurped from their current positions with the games remaining at the T20 World Cup.

The fifth Olympics spot for both the women's and men's cricket competition has been allocated to the host nation, the United States, provided they achieve a top 15 position on the ICC's team rankings any time before December 31 this year. The USA women's team is currently ranked 20th in women's T20Is, almost 40 ratings points behind the UAE in 15th and they currently don't have any matches scheduled for the rest of 2026.

That means the USA's spot in the women's competition will be allocated to the next highest placed team not yet qualified on March 1 next year, regardless of continent. New Zealand currently occupy this spot as the ICC's fourth-ranked team in women's T20Is, 11 rating points ahead of Sri Lanka in sixth (249 to 238).

However, that qualifier cannot be the West Indies – individual Caribbean nations will instead play their own regional tournament, and the winner of that will play at a yet-to-confirmed eight-team global qualifier event to determine the sixth and final Olympic entrant.

Men's tournament qualification

The Aussie men had a slender eight-point lead over New Zealand in the ICC's T20I team rankings following their dismal T20 World Cup performance in February this year.

But beating Bangladesh 3-0 in Chattogram, and the ICC's annual May 1 adjustment, have seen that lead extend out to 13 points (260 to 247). It means Australia is all but assured of claiming the Oceania berth for the Olympic tournament.

Similarly, back-to-back T20 World Cup champs India are set to claim the Asia berth, given their current 32-point lead over nearest rival Pakistan.

South Africa are in an even stronger position, with a 42-point lead over nearest rival Zimbabwe.

The United States, as host nation, will claim the Americas spot given they are currently ranked 13th, inside the minimum top 15 requirement when the qualification period opens on Tuesday.

Like on the women's side of the draw, the individual Caribbean nations that make up West Indies cricket will compete in their own inter-island tournament, the winner of which will progress to an eight-team global qualifying event to be held at a to-be-determined time and place.

This tournament is also expected to feature teams like New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

What is 'Team GB'?

Athletes from the United Kingdom's 'home nations' of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland compete together as Great Britain at Olympic Games. But in ICC events England and Scotland are separate teams. To get around this, the IOC has given dispensation for a 'Team GB' side to compete in cricket at the LA28 Olympic Games.

A similar situation arose for the 2012 Olympics when 'Team GB' football (soccer) sides featuring a mix of English, Welsh and Scottish players competed at the games hosted in the UK.

Rivalries between the English and Scottish football associations have prevented a recurrence of that event, but it set a precedent for cricket to follow.

At this stage it is unclear how the Team GB cricket sides will be administered.

How will the Olympic tournament work?

Qualified nations will be able to pick from a squad of 15 players, with the teams divided into two groups of three. Each team will play each other once before playing two further matches against teams in the opposite group who did not finish in the same position.

The final top two after each team has played four round robin games will then contest for the gold and silver medals, with the third- and fourth-placed nations playing off for bronze.

There will be a combined total of 28 matches played across both the men's and women's events, with all games to be played at a purpose-built cricket venue in Pomona, about 50km east of downtown Los Angeles.

"This qualification structure has been designed to optimise competitive standards and global representation within the IOC and LA28 participation guidelines," ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

"We are leveraging the existing ICC elite competition structure and introducing a new qualification event, which adds an exciting new milestone on the journey to LA28."

Women's Olympic Games Teams

🔒1. Australia (Oceania)

🔒2. South Africa (Africa)

🔒3. India (Asia)

🔒4. Team GB (Europe)

5. Host nation or next highest ranked team on March 1, 2027

6. Winner of global qualifier event (TBC)

Men's Olympic Games Teams

🔒1. USA (Americas host nation)

🔒2. Team GB (Europe)

3. Oceania (likely Australia)

4. Africa (set to be South Africa)

5. Asia (set to be India)

6. Winner of global qualifier event (TBC)