New Zealand crush England to spoil Stokes farewell

New Zealand have won a Test series in England for the fourth time by wrapping up a 160-run victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge, bringing down the curtain on the international career of home captain Ben Stokes on a losing note.

Resuming on 4-103 and chasing an unlikely 373 to win, England were dismissed for 212 soon after lunch on the fifth day as New Zealand clinched the series 2-1.

"Who's a good skipper!" - Rachin Ravindra



Returning to the dressing room after a big series win. Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/qLx4wwOy70 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2026

The Black Caps' other series wins on English soil were in 1986, 1999 and in 2021 – the latter being in a two-match series.

But this time they were forced to come from behind after losing the series opener at Lord's earlier this month.

History made. The first team to come from behind and win a three-Test series in England 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZhLofmqrNL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2026

Stokes announced on Sunday he would be stepping down as England captain after four years after this Test and also retiring from the international game after 15 years with the national team.

He did not have an active role on the final day since he was dismissed for 30 late on Sunday after opening the batting.

Ben Stokes... 🤯



Stepping across and absolutely melting one into the stands 🚀 pic.twitter.com/54amSDJXKV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026

It was England's first defeat in a home series of three or more Tests since 2012. The team have lost seven of their past nine Test matches, a streak that piles the pressure on the leadership team of coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key.

New Zealand native McCullum addressed speculation over his own future, saying: "My enthusiasm for English cricket and my commitment to English cricket has never wavered. I've got a firm belief in the direction that this team can go."

England's final-day hopes realistically rested on Joe Root and Emilio Gay but they both departed in the fourth over, having walked to the middle with the boundary boards around the ground displaying the message: "Thank you Ben Stokes."

A seventh-wicket stand of 75 between Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson held up New Zealand's charge before lunch, before Atkinson (19) was trapped lbw by spinner Mitchell Santner.

The end came 15 minutes into the second session, when Smith was dismissed for 60.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, whose gutsy second innings 100 not out did much to put the match beyond England's reach, said: "We're a small country down the bottom of the Earth and something we pride ourselves on is we get stuck into whatever is needed to be done and try and get the job done."