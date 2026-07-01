From day one: The spin twins leading Aussie World Cup charge

Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux have shared the ups and downs of cricket for more than a decade, now a T20 World Cup final at Lord's looms

For the last 11 years, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux have formed one of the game's most formidable spin combinations, be it in their earliest days as teenaged Melbourne Renegades or later donning the green and gold.

The pair's careers have gone hand-in-hand since they were winning underage championships for Victoria and signing their first contracts as foundation Renegades in the summer of 2015-16.

Left-armer Molineux's international debut in March 2018 was quickly followed by leggie Wareham's own ascension to the highest level, and later the same year they helped Australia lift the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Close mates, housemates and with the world at their feet, they added a second title to their trophy cabinets 16 months later in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG.

World Cup winners: Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux in 2018 // Getty

So too, they have shared the injury ward: both suffering ruptured ACLs within the same 12-month span, and subsequently fighting their way back to full fitness and the Australian team - and winning a WBBL title for the Renegades along the way.

Now, in 2026, Wareham and Molineux have helped take Australia to a T20 World Cup final at Lord's, as part of a spin quartet that is the envy of world cricket alongside Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King.

In her first campaign as Australia captain, Molineux is third on the tournament wickets table with 10 at 13, followed by Wareham's seven at 9.42 – which, more impressively, are accompanied by an economy rate of 4.50.

Only teammate Lucy Hamilton has gone for fewer runs per over this tournament.

Wareham helps Molineux from the field following a ruptured ACL in 2022 // Getty

Speaking after Australia's semi-final win over the West Indies, Wareham said her long association with Molineux across international, state and Big Bash cricket had helped the transition to a new skipper following the retirement of Alyssa Healy.

"Soph and I've played a lot of cricket together so that definitely helps," Wareham said.

"Midge knew spin just as well, but I think Soph bowling it herself, I think she's got a pretty good knack … the spin group's definitely loved her being the skipper.

"Having her at the top of your mark just brings so much clarity, which has definitely been something that's has been awesome for my bowling, just have her come running across from cover every now and then to just make things easier, and that's definitely helped me.

"I think everyone does something a little bit different (in the spin group).

"Whether that's spinning the ball a different way, but I think everyone's (also) got the capability of being really attacking, being really defensive, and knows when to go to those options. I think that's the coolest part, and I think we all want to understand each other's games as well.

"We've played a lot of cricket together."

Molineux and Wareham celebrate the Renegades title in WBBL|10 // Getty

Wareham is also enjoying a breakout tournament with the bat, having established herself in Australia's middle-order at No.6.

Her 82 runs have come at a strike rate of 182.22 – the highest of the tournament – and the 27-year-old said she has enjoyed the demands of playing an all-round role.

"When I get the opportunity I just want to make sure that I can try and make an impact in the game in any way that I can," Wareham said.

"With the ball I'm just trying to take wickets, trying to be defensive, whatever that role is, I'm trying to do that.

"And I think batting, the whole batting group has been focusing on just trying to play some really brave cricket, and I think we've done an amazing job at that.

"We've got such a luxury with our batting order, with the depth that we've got, so that makes it a lot easier to just go out there and play your game.

"And Big Bash, I've batted a little bit higher in that in the last couple of years, so that definitely gives me a bit of confidence batting through that middle order."

Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Ellyse Perry at the T20 World Cup // ICC/Getty

Having already booked their spot in Sunday's final, Australia have the luxury of a four-day break before the decider against either England or South Africa.

Wednesday and Thursday were spent recovering from the semi-final, and Australia will return to Lord's on Friday for the first of two pre-final training sessions.

It will be the first time Australia's women have played a global final at the iconic ground, and their first appearance in a final since they lifted the T20 World Cup trophy at Newlands in early 2023.

"It's going to be pretty cool," Wareham said.

"Everyone has probably let their minds wander a little bit to that point of the tournament, but I think up until now the team's done a really good job at staying present.

"But it's time to make the most of what an amazing tournament that the whole team has had, and celebrate that before we get into Sunday and really dial in.

"(The four-day break) is a really interesting one, it's similar to what we've had in the Big Bash where the team who's finished on top has had a week build-up.

"We'll have a couple days off and a couple of trainings to get used to the Lord's again.

"But it's a pretty cool thing to be a part of and the build up to what's hopefully going to be an amazing game at Lord's."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-final 2: England v South Africa, The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video