Australia v England, T20 World Cup: Final preview

Match facts

Who: Australia v England What: Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup When: Sunday, July 5. First ball 3:30pm local time (12:30am, July 6, AEST) Where: Lord's, London Live scores: Match Centre How to watch: Prime Video Officials: Jacquline Williams & Vrinda Rathi (on-field), Kim Cotton (third), Nimali Perera (fourth), GS Lakshmi (referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Broadcast info

The World Cup Final will be shown exclusively live on Prime Video in Australia, like the 32 previous matches of the tournament have been. Prime Video holds the Aussie broadcast rights for all ICC events until the end of 2027. There is no free-to-air Australian television broadcast under the deal, however Prime Video have made this tournament free to access – you will still need a Prime account and to login, but no payment is required to watch matches from the tournament. You can sign up here for Prime Video – which includes a 30-day free trial.

If joining the broadcast late, Prime Video offers a 'rapid recap' feature, which will bring fans up to speed on the best action so far. Prime Video will also produce on-demand highlights packages after every match along with full match replays, available immediately after the match has finished.

The squads

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson England: Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Possible XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

Phoebe Litchfield returned from a quad injury against India, while leg-spinner Alana King was the unlucky player to miss out and young quick Lucy Hamilton kept her spot in the XI.

Australia will once again need to mull their best team balance and the make-up of their bowling attack to take on England, and whether King can force her way back in to the XI will be a question to watch closely.

The biggest question the Aussies faces is the fitness of star allrounder Ellyse Perry, who retired hurt during the semi-final with quad 'awareness'. She trained well on Friday and looks set to to taker her place in the XI with coach Shelley Nitschke admitting Australia's 'tolerance' for playing a star who may be less than 100 per cent fit would be higher given the stakes of a World Cup final.

England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

The confirmed return of skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt from a calf injury was welcome news for England ahead of the semi-final, and she made a huge impact with her match-winning 75 off 47 balls. Sophia Dunkley had been impressing filling in for her captain at No.3, hitting 57, 14 and 49no, but was the unlucky batter to make way.

England have otherwise gone through the tournament unchanged, so expect their bowling attack to stay stable for the final.

06:12 Play video Uncovered: The Aussie women's team are obsessed with coffee

Australia v England World Cup history

Australia and England last met in a T20 World Cup final in 2018, when the Aussies cruised to their fourth title in Antigua.

They have not met in a T20 World Cup match since, having found themselves placed in different groups at the last four tournaments while also avoiding one another in the finals.

As far as finals go, the Ashes rivals did go head-to-head in the 2022 ODI World Cup final, where Alyssa Healy's heroics secured the trophy for Australia in Christchurch.

Players to watch

Georgia Wareham

Georgia Wareham has been the impact player of the tournament, boasting the highest batting strike rate and second-lowest bowling economy.

Wareham's 82 runs from four innings have come at a strike rate of 182.22, including a scintillating 28-ball 41 against the Netherlands. She's also Australia's second highest wicket taker behind captain Sophie Molineux, with seven wickets at 9.42, with an economy rate of 4.50.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Wyatt-Hodge is in red-hot form at the top of the England order, breaking Beth Mooney's record for the most runs in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. The opener, who welcomed her first child with wife Georgie in May, now has 282 runs in five matches at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 153.26.

Local knowledge

Australia have played just two T20Is at Lord's previously, but the last one was memorable: their record-breaking six-wicket win over India to end the group stage. Their only previous T20I was a five-wicket defeat to England during the 2023 Ashes.

England cruised to a 38-win over the West Indies during the group stage. They've won all four T20Is they've played at Lord's, including the 2009 T20 World Cup final. There was a long gap until their next appearance, against Australia in 2023, while they also recorded a 20-run win over New Zealand in 2024.

Three group matches were played at Lord's this tournament, with England producing the highest total of 7-186 against the West Indies, while Australia successfully chased 170 against India.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, NR: No result

Australia: W W W W W W W W W W L

Australia cruised into their eighth World Cup final, clinically rolling past the West Indies in a mis-matched encounter. It continued their unbeaten run at the tournament, that started with a 65-run win over South Africa in Manchester, then moved to Leeds where they downed Bangladesh by nine wickets. A trip to Southampton yielded a 98-run win over the Netherlands, before they returned to Leeds to beat Pakistan by 113 runs

Australia's tournament-record run chase against India at Lord's capped off a dominant group stage that saw them win all five of their matches comprehensively.

England: W W W W W W W W W L

The final will see the tournament's two unbeaten teams go head-to-head for the trophy, after England cruised past South Africa in Thursday's second semi-final.

Before that, the hosts advanced through the group stage of the tournament undefeated. They thrashed Sri Lanka first up and while there was a wobble against Ireland, they have been relatively untroubled thus far in what was, on paper, the weaker of the two groups.

Rapid Stats

Australia have won six of their past eight women’s T20Is against England, including their past three in a row. Their last meeting was a 72-run win for Australia (January 2025).

Australia have won their past four matches against England at the Women’s T20 World Cup. This will be the first time that these teams have met at a Women’s World Cup since the 2018 Final when Australia won by eight wickets.

Indeed, it will be the fourth time that Australia and England have met in the final of an Women’s T20 World Cup; Australia have won all three previous meetings (2012, 2014, 2018). Australia won the 2014 and 2018 matches by at least six wickets and with at least 29 balls remaining each time.

When reaching the Women's T20 World Cup Final, Australia have won six of their seven appearances. Their last defeat in a Final was an eight-wicket loss to the West Indies in 2016. England have lost their last three appearances at the Final, but won on their maiden attempt in 2009.

England have won all four matches they’ve played at Lord’s in women’s T20Is, winning by at least 20 runs or five wickets on each occasion, including a five-wicket win against Australia at the venue in July 2023 – their only previous encounter there.

Australia’s 82 per cent win-rate from 55 matches at the Women’s T20 World Cup is the best of any team, with England (77 per cent) ranked second. A win for Australia would be their 150th in women's T20Is.

Annabel Sutherland is one away from becoming the ninth player to take 50 wickets for Australia in women’s T20Is; she’s taken six wickets across her last five innings against England in the format.

Beth Mooney has a T20I batting average of 57.5 against England, the highest of any player from either side to bat at least five innings in T20Is between the teams. Indeed, Mooney has scored 443 runs at an average of 73.8 across her past eight innings against them, including five half centuries.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 294 runs at this year's T20 World Cup is the most for any player at a single edition of the tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-final 2: England beat South Africa by 40 runs

Final: Australia v England, Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video