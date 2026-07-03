Patience pays off for Litchfield ahead of first World Cup final

Phoebe Litchfield has brushed off a quad injury and World Cup 'FOMO' to return to the thick of the action ahead of Sunday's final

When Phoebe Litchfield made her international debut, Australia were in the midst of a T20 World Cup three-peat, and had claimed both the ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold earlier the same year.

For the then-19-year-old, it was only too easy to envisage her own shot at representing Australia on the biggest stage and playing for a major title.

But after missing out on Australia's 2023 T20 World Cup squad, Litchfield's first two experiences at ICC tournaments ended in the bitter taste of semi-final defeats, first in Dubai and then in Navi Mumbai.

Now, with Australia set to play their first World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in Newlands in 2023, when they meet England at Lord's on Sunday (12:30am Monday AEST), Litchfield can't wipe the grin off her face.

"When I first got into the side, I was like, 'Oh, this team, you know, this team gets in (finals) all the time' ... it feels like a long time coming," Litchfield said on Friday.

"I think to be able to perform the way we have, we've been tested at times, but also been so dominant.

"I think that's probably one thing that I noticed on the sidelines when I was watching (while injured) - the other teams were so far from us, which is just an amazing thing for our group, and great for our confidence.

"(Australia and England have) both seen a bit of pressure, but I think both teams probably haven't been tested to the extent of a final.

"The pressure and the high-stakes cricket is going to bring out the best of each team, and hopefully we see that on Sunday."

This tournament has not been a straightforward one fir the now-23-year-old left-handed batter, whose lead-in was interrupted by a quad injury that kept her sidelined through the warm-up matches.

She returned to hit a match-winning 50 from 24 deliveries in Australia's opening game against South Africa, only to re-injure herself during the innings.

Litchfield then had to watch from the sidelines through the next three group games, with medical staff opting for a more conservative approach second time around with an eye to the business end of the tournament.

"(I had) a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out). I don't usually spend that much time off the field ... but I think doing it the right way was important," she said.

"We didn't rush South Africa, but it was definitely hit and miss, and my body just didn't (hold) up, so wanted to do it properly this time."

Upon her return, Litchfield scored a run-a-ball 24 against India, then was dismissed for four in the semi-final against the West Indies.

She admitted she was frustrated by her returns, but hoped the best was yet to come in Sunday's decider.

"I probably haven't found my feet with the bat just as yet, but I feel really good in the nets, and it's just been few (poor) decisions here and there," Litchfield said.

"But (feeling) really, really great. I just honestly have been so keen to get out in the field with the girls and celebrate wickets, it's such a little thing in cricket, but it's one thing that I love doing.

"Being out there in the field with all the girls (again) it's been beautiful."

Australia returned to training at Lord's on Friday, having enjoyed a two-day break following their eight-wicket win of the Windies earlier in the week.

It gave the Aussie squad a chance to refresh ahead of the final while on the other side of the draw, England and South Africa did not play their own eliminator until Thursday night.

While England were preparing to take on the Proteas, the majority of the Australians were enjoying strawberries and cream in the sun at Wimbledon, cheering on Alex de Minaur in his second-round win over Adrian Mannarino.

"It was lovely, this time in London is just superb, so the little visitor in me took a took a visitor's day yesterday and hopped out to Wimbledon with a few of the girls," Litchfield said.

"It was really nice to just unwind, remember where we are, and then reset today and get ready for Sunday."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

(Semi-final 2: England beat South Africa by 40 runs)

Final: v England at Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video