Aussie batters blast career-best tons in English T20 comp

Chris Lynn hit his second century of the season while Anika Learoyd scored the fastest ton in women's T20 Blast history

Australian Chris Lynn has smashed his second T20 Blast ton of the season as Northamptonshire beat Glamorgan by 53 runs to seal their place in the knockout stage.

Lynn, who belted an unbeaten 115 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston last month, maintained his superb T20 form this season, clubbing seven sixes and 10 fours in a career-best 117 off 56 balls at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old T20 specialist from Queensland, who has plied his devastating trade with the bat in the Big Bash League and all across the globe, was caught by Asa Tribe off Jimmy Neesham in the 17th over as Northants made 7-217 before restricting Glamorgan to 164 all out in reply.

The veteran Aussie opener, who has cemented his reputation as one of the most destructive T20 batter in the world, recorded the highest individual score by a Steelbacks batter and helped secure a home quarterfinal berth with two games to spare.

It comes after NSW star Anika Learoyd slammed in equally destructive century for Somerset in the women's Blast tournament last Friday night at Headingley.

Sydney Thunder batter Learoyd reached three figures in just 48 balls – the quickest hundred in the competition's history.

The 24-year-old's maiden T20 century, finishing unbeaten on 103 from 49 balls, went in vain however as Somerset fell 11 runs short of Jess Jonassen's Yorkshire's 4-210.

"I've been waiting a while for my T20 games to click and it did today," Learoyd said post-match.

"For me, historically, I'm not someone who's very good at going from ball one so it was an interesting challenge to think about trying to still give myself 10 balls to feel like I could get an idea of conditions and then go from there.

"Luckily, I actually managed to get a few away in my first 10 balls and so that was a nice change."

Learoyd's Somerset sit fifth on the season standings, two points behind the fourth-placed Blaze with two games to play.

– with AAP

Australians in the 2026 T20 Blast

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Tahlia Wilson

Glamorgan: Nathan McAndrew

Gloucestershire: D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft

Hampshire: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hilton Cartwright

Kent: Tom Rogers

Lancashire: Meg Lanning, Maddie Penna, Chris Green, Ben McDermott

Leicestershire: Ashton Turner

Northamptonshire: Chris Lynn, Nathan McSweeney

Somerset: Anika Learoyd, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith

Surrey: Maitlan Brown, Laura Harris, Sean Abbott

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Georgia Redmayne, Beau Webster

Yorkshire: Jess Jonassen

The Blaze (Nottingham): Charli Knott