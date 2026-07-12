Bazball is over with McCullum let go as Test coach

Brendon McCullum follows Ben Stokes out the door but New Zealander remains England's white-ball coach

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Bazball is officially over after Brendon McCullum was sacked as England Test coach.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday (UK time) the New Zealander would stand down as the country's Test coach with immediate effect, though he'll continue to lead the England men's white-ball teams.

McCullum said that he was "gutted" his four years as coach had been brought to an end, but that he respected the ECB's decision.

Coming only two weeks after captain Ben Stokes's shock retirement, McCullum's sacking appears to close the final chapter on the Bazball experiment, in which England eschewed a traditional Test match approach for audaciously aggressive, many would say reckless, strategies.

England under McCullum recorded 27 wins, 20 losses and two draws, with seven of those losses coming in England's last nine Test matches.

That's when criticism of Bazball in England rose to a crescendo, particularly after their stinging 4-1 loss in Australia last summer.

In a statement released by the ECB, McCullum said he had "loved coaching the Test side" and was "incredibly proud of what we've achieved together".

"There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this," the former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter said.

"It's been a privilege and an honour, and I'm grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey.

"Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white ball teams and helping England keep moving forward.

"I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads.

"I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud."

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ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould said in an interview with British media: "Unfortunately the results have not gone the way we wanted them to go.

"It's always been a results-based business. Brendon has been understanding of that and accepting of that.

"Unfortunately, following on from the disappointment of the Ashes and then the subsequent loss against New Zealand, results mean we need to make a change.

"We also have 10 Test matches until the Ashes start in 2027, so whilst we have a significant amount of time to prepare for that with a new coach coming in, we want to use as much time as we have available."

England men's managing director Rob Key said some of England's most memorable moments in recent history had occurred during McCullum's tenure.

"It's been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England men's teams for years to come," Key said.

"He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things." Noting McCullum's England T20 team had recently become the No.1 ranked side in the world, the ECB said the search for a new Test coach would now begin.

Former Australia captains Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting have both been touted as possible England coaches in the past, while a second stint at the helm for Zimbabwean Andy Flower would also be a popular option.