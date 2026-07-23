Sooryavanshi smashes first fifty for India in win over Zimbabwe

India cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20 international in Harare

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his maiden half-century in international cricket when he smashed 50 from 19 ‌balls to steer India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ‌T20I in Harare.

After Zimbabwe were sent in to bat on Thursday, the home ‌side managed 125 for seven in their 20 overs, a total that was never likely to trouble the tourists, who chased it down with 40 balls remaining.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was at his destructive best as he hit four fours and four ‌sixes on the ‌large Harare ⁠Sports Club ground before being caught at deep third ​off a top edge from the bowling of Richard Ngarava (1-30).

Sooryavanshi improved his previous best international score of 15 after he debuted in England earlier this month.

Kishan and Sooryavanshi top scored as India eased to their 126-run target // AFP via Getty

"The boys were tremendous," India captain Shreyas Iyer said. "Couldn't have been ⁠happier with my first win (as captain). There ‌was ​bounce from good length and it was also variable.

"We are going to play ​two more matches ‌here, so today's performance gives everyone some confidence. I think Vaibhav has ​played here, he got 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final, so he knows the conditions."

Iyer chipped in with an unbeaten 28 from 24 balls ​and ​Ishan Kishan managed 35 from ​24 deliveries as India coasted home.

Wessly Madhevere (39 ‌runs from 34 balls) was the only Zimbabwe batter to post a score of substance.

Batter Ben Curran (10) and medium pacer Newman Nyamhuri (0-30) made their T20 debuts for the home side, with seamer Ashok Sharma (0-29) also appearing for the first time in ​international cricket for India.

The second match is scheduled for Saturday and the ​three-game series will conclude ⁠a day later. Both fixtures are in Harare.