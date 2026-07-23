Livingstone's solo act falls short in Hundred classic at Lord's

An inspired bowling performance from Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker propelled Manchester Super Giants to a stirring victory against London Spirit as a Lord's crowd of 23,847 witnessed the first classic of the 2026 men's Hundred.

The England pace pair took two wickets apiece but it was as much a test of nerve to hold a thrilling Spirit run-chase at bay, taking control of the final 10 deliveries to defy Liam Livingstone and get their team over the line.

It could have gone either way. With 56 needed from 30 balls the game was in the balance. Livingstone and the classy South African Dewald Brevis had been cautiously rebuilding after three wickets had fallen inside the first 46 balls.

Then Spirit captain Livingstone got to work, taking 12 off Noor Ahmad's final five deliveries, including a signature leg-side sweep, his third six of the innings. Another trademark slog sweep brought up his fifty off 32 balls, and a slapped four through extra cover appeared to swing the game in the Spirit's favour.

With 10 balls left, Spirit needed 21. Atkinson, who had earlier shown his class with the new ball, delivered a clutch five deliveries, including Brevis' wicket, caught and bowled.

The Spirit needed 12 from the final five balls with Baker was entrusted with seeing out the innings. A single and a scampered two tilted the scales in the Super Giants' favour, and with Livingstone on strike, Baker went full and fast to clatter into his stumps.

Earlier in the piece, Super Giants' opener Tim Seifert got his career in the Hundred off to an electric start, clubbing 67 from 45 balls to hold the innings together after a sluggish start. Seifert was the key figure in steering the visitors to 2-105 after 67 balls, before a dramatic collapse saw them lose seven wickets to splutter up to 9-138.

Duck! 😮



Tim Seifert smashes a six into the crowd 💥#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/JmLyGPZqzf — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 23, 2026

Central to the strangle was Livingstone, who bowled 20 of the final 25 deliveries and took two wickets for just 14 runs. The new skipper carried on with the bat, striking five leg-side sixes in his 40-ball 69, but ultimately it was the Super Giants, and their English cohort of pacemen, who triumphed.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-27) joined Livingstone in taking two wickets for the Spirit in his first game for his new franchise after spending the past three seasons representing MI London (formerly Oval Invincibles).

Despite finishing just short, Livingstone was named player of the match: "It was a really good game of cricket, a really good wicket, just a shame we fell short.

"It was never the plan (to bowl 20 of the last 25 balls) but it came out nicely so I thought, whatever was working, just stick with it.

"The wicket was a bit up and down, it was one of those pitches where they were about par, but we just got a bit too far behind the rate to catch up in the end.

"We bowled some really good stuff through the middle, dragged it back towards the end, and we nearly chased it down. The stats don't tend to favour chasing here at Lord's, so it's a good start and something we can build on."

Dream debut ☁️



Hannah Rainey gets Meg Lanning on debut 🌟#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/hLBPwoje10 — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, Meg Lanning (21) led the Super Giants to a thumping seven-wicket win over Grace Harris' Spirit in the women's match at Lord's.

Figures of 4-17 from Ryana MacDonald-Gay and a return of 1-7 from 20 balls from England star Sophie Ecclestone saw the Spirit bundled out for 80 with nine deliveries left unused, which the Super Giants needed only 59 to overhaul, Paige Scholfield top scoring with 22 not out.

– Main image courtesy of ECB

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 MI London Men MLM 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.421 0 0 0 4 2 Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.35 0 0 0 4 3 Welsh Fire Men WFM 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.291 0 0 0 4 4 Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Trent Rockets Men TRM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Southern Brave Men SBM 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.291 0 0 0 0 8 London Spirit Men LSM 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.35 0 0 0 0 9 Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.421 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire