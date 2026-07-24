Perry defiant but debutant Bates enjoys dream Hundred debut

NSW spinner steals the show, with more than a little help from Kim Garth, as Rockets skittle Phoenix

There were Australian superstars aplenty in action in The Hundred overnight but it was the unlikely figure of NSW spinner Samantha Bates who claimed player of the match in Trent Rockets' thrashing of Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

After Rockets skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and elected to field, they proceeded to dismantle the Phoenix for just 64 – the joint-second lowest total in the history of the women's competition.

It was Gardner's national teammate Kim Garth (2-5) who set the tone for the visitors, conceding just two runs from her first 10 balls while taking the opening wicket of Tammy Beaumont.

Two overs after that initial dismissal, Bates (3-10), playing her first match in four months, claimed her maiden Hundred wicket, knocking over Alice Capsey.

The lone resister to the procession that followed was another Australian, Ellyse Perry. The legendary allrounder his 39 amid the carnage, and was the only Phoenix player to reach double figures.

Chasing 64 to win, The Rockets lost Beth Mooney for four but were otherwise untroubled, racing to a nine-wicket win inside seven overs.

"It's pretty cool to play my first game here with Trent Rockets and get the win on the board," Bates said. "We thought we'd go spin heavy at Edgbaston and we're glad that it paid off.

"Kimmy (Garth) bowled really well up front. It was nice that I kind of got the reward, but Kimmy really set the tone for us.

"We had a pretty frantic warm-up and I think we should stick to that because we fielded brilliantly out there."

In the men's match between the same sides, the Phoenix turned the tables on the Rockets, hitting 4-214 after being sent in and holding on to achieve a 10-run win.

Among the Australian men on show, big-hitting pair Mitch Owen (six) and Tim David (two) both missed out, while left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis enjoyed a solid debut for Birmingham, claiming the wicket of Rockets captain Sam Billings.

Photo and quotes from ECB Media