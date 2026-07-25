Bangladesh blow as speedster ruled out of Australia Tests

Bangladesh provide injury update on quicks Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, and keeper Litton Das ahead of their Aussie tour

Nahid Rana, one of the quickest bowlers in world cricket, will miss next month's Test tour of Australia with a side strain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed.

The 23-year-old, who regularly hits speeds above 150kph, suffered a left side strain during the second T20 international against Zimbabwe on July 17, with subsequent scans confirming a grade two strain.

The BCB said the injury would take at least six weeks to heal, ruling him out of the two-Test series against Australia in the Top End.

Left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam (hamstring) and wicketkeeper Litton Das (calf) are also likely to miss the series opener in Darwin beginning on August 13 but could return in time for the second Test in Mackay.

"He is expected to require approximately four weeks for tissue healing, followed by a further two-to-four weeks of bowling workload progression," the BCB said of Rana's injury. "His overall recovery period is estimated at six to eight weeks from the date of injury."

Rana's absence is a significant blow for the Tigers' chances of challenging Australia on their home turf with the right-armer having emerged as one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the country.

Rana has taken the most wickets in men's internationals this year with 44 across the three formats at an average of 18.31.

He troubled Australia's top order in last month's ODI series victory in Dhaka, claiming 4-41 with a fearsome spell in the first ODI, which included the scalp of Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

01:09 Play video Rana rattles Australia with serious heat in four-wicket burst

Rana, who has been mentored by former Aussie speedster Shaun Tait, has been Test cricket's fastest bowler since his debut in March 2024, according to CricViz.

He has produced an average speed of 141.54kph across his career so far, with Australia's Mitchell Starc (141.04kph) the only other bowler to average above 140kph across the same period.

Shoriful, who was also injured during the side's recent tour of Zimbabwe, was another to pose problems during Australia's visit in June, taking a career-best 6-48 in the third ODI.

Together with Taskin Ahmed, the pair have contributed to Bangladesh emerging as the second fastest Test pace attack behind Australia over the past two years, helping the Tigers win their two most recent series 2-0 against Ireland and Pakistan.

It's an attack that Australia coach Andrew McDonald is wary of despite the absence of Rana and Shoriful in the first Test.

"They've got some depth there outside of those guys as well," he said following the white-ball tour. "They've got a pace attack that, in Australia, could be pretty potent."

Bangladesh will depart for Darwin on August 1, with the tour marking their first Test series against Australia in nine years and first Down Under since 2003.

NRMA Insurance Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 10am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am (local)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster