Wareham, Voll shine for Welsh Fire, Molineux's Brave go top

Leg-spinning allrounder earns player of the match honours in Welsh Fire's big win over MI London

Australian pair Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll have headlined a powerful display from Welsh Fire to sweep aside MI London by 60 runs in the women's Hundred.

The Fire were beaten by Southern Brave in their season opener but bounced back by posting 4-177 in Cardiff on Saturday – the third highest total in the tournament's history.

Captain Sophie Devine made 52 from 29 balls and Wareham 43 not out from 20 after openers Voll and Ella McCaughan contributed 42 and 27 respectively.

Voll hit seven fours in her 26-ball knock before skying Melie Kerr to Chinelle Henry at long-on.

Devine and Wareham then showed off their full array of strokes as they shared a thrilling fourth-wicket stand of 79 in just 35 deliveries.

Devine hit Matthews for 14 in the space of three balls, including two mighty sixes, and the skipper finally fell to the penultimate delivery of the innings, stumped off a Matthews wide having made 52 off 29.

Wareham was equally as brutal, the Australian allrounder blazing five fours and two sixes in her unbeaten knock.

Pacer Grace Potts then claimed three wickets as MI London crumbled to 117 all out to suffer their second successive defeat, with Wareham named player-of-the-match after also picking up 2-23, trapping Danielle Gregory lbw to wrap up a comprehensive victory.

"The way we started with the bat was awesome and then we were clinical with the ball. First game at home, we want to make this our fortress," Wareham said post-match.

"We played a really good game the other day, just the last 20 balls let us down. We just wanted to keep it simple."

In Saturday's earlier game, Southern Brave made it two wins from two with a five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Leeds at Headingley.

Jemimah Rodrigues made an unbeaten 42 from 34 deliveries, while Australian captain Sophie Molineux chipped in with 21 from 17 as the visitors chased down 117 with four balls to spare.

Bryony Smith's 34-ball 48, which included six fours and a six, underpinned the Sunrisers' total of 116.

Smith received useful support from Annabel Sutherland (22 from 19) before the former fell to the impressive England quick Issy Wong (3-15).

What a day for Issy Wong 🤩



3 wickets for just 15 runs vs SunRisers Leeds 👊#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/jiB3WVPkmh — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 25, 2026

The Hundred 2026 women's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Southern Brave Women SBW 2 2 0 0 0 0 0.349 0 0 0 8 2 Trent Rockets Women TRW 1 1 0 0 0 0 7.768 0 0 0 4 3 Manchester Super Giants Women MSW 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.288 0 0 0 4 4 Welsh Fire Women WFW 2 1 1 0 0 0 1.3 0 0 0 4 5 Sunrisers Leeds Women SLW 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.943 0 0 0 4 6 MI London Women MLW 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.862 0 0 0 0 7 London Spirit Women LSW 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.288 0 0 0 0 8 Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 1 0 1 0 0 0 -7.768 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire