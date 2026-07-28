Marsh mayhem rekindles magical Headingley memories

Mitch Marsh was at it again at Headingley while Meg Lanning's Manchester Super Giants maintained their winning start

Mitch Marsh has fond memories of Yorkshire ground Headingley having played one of his finest and most meaningful innings there.

Three years ago, after four years away from the Test arena, he made a blistering counter-attacking 118 off as many balls on day one of the third Ashes Test.

00:00 Play video Recalled Marsh blasts breath-taking comeback century

So it is no surprise that he has quickly made himself at home playing for Leeds Sunrisers, the English version of the Hyderabad franchise he once represented in the Indian Premier League.

Marsh followed a debut 41 last week with 69 from 34 balls on Sunday in his first home appearance.

He backed that up on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) with a 20-ball half-century, going on to make 63 off 26 balls as the Sunrisers thrashed Manchester Super Giants by eight wickets with 12 balls to spare.

"Headingley is one of the best grounds in the world in my eyes, once you're in it's a good place to score," the West Australian said.

Of his own form, and taking on the quicks, he added: "It's been a good start. We've played on some very good wickets. I just try and play good cricket shots."

Marsh's five sixes means he now has a competition-leading 14 and having downed the previously 100 per cent Super Giants his team look contenders.

In a run-fest, the Super Giants looked to have done enough with 3-181 in their 100 balls.

Jos Buttler made 63 not out off 33 balls and Heinrich Klaasen 53 off 27, adding 105 in 47 balls. Amid the onslaught, Nathan Ellis picked up a creditable 2-32 off 20 balls.

But Sunrisers made short work of the target. Ryan Rickelton (11) went early but Zak Crawley (56no off 34) backed up Marsh and Harry Brook (42no off 17) picked up where the Aussie had left off.

Local hero Brook finished it with a six, the 15th of the innings, as the Sunrisers closed on 2-186 off 88 balls.

Crawley was just as full of praise for Marsh.

"I was trying to get him on strike. I couldn't believe how hard he hit it. I've never seen power like it.

"I said to the ump(ire), I''m not sure I want to back up much here', and he said he was taking a step back.

"I felt they had an above-par score, but when you have Mitch Marsh and Harry Brook in your team ..."

In the women's clash between the sides, Leeds Sunrisers were putting the squeeze on Manchester Super Giants as the visitors pursued 143 to win in Yorkshire.

Two wickets in three balls had left MSG 4-68 at the innings mid-point. India batter Smriti Mandhana, 30 off 21 balls, was the key wicket, so when she pulled the next ball to Litchfield at mid-wicket bowler Jess Jonassen was delighted.

Then she was shocked and horrified as Phoebe Litchfield, who had to advance a little, spilled the catch.

Though Jonassen (1-34 off 20) dismissed Mady Villiers two balls later, Mandhana hit 58 off her next 28 balls to lead Manchester to victory with four balls to spare. She smashed her last two for six as they scored 6-147 in reply to Leeds' 4-142.

Smriti Mandhana seals it with a six 😍#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/mJoMRKV1Kv — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 28, 2026

Mandhana ended with 88 not out off 50 balls, by some distance the highest score of on Tuesday's (Wednesday AEST) match.

Australia's Meg Lanning was the only other Manchester player to reach double figures, making 24 off 18 balls and she was also dropped, on six.

Of Litchfield's drop skipper Lanning said: "You take them, you get some luck, on other days you are out to a blinder so it comes around."

Put in to bat Sunrisers had lost Jonassen (seven) early, the unfortunate former Australia international run out backing up after compatriot Maitlan Brown deflected Bryony Smith's powerful drive onto the stumps while trying to effect a caught-and-bowled.

Litchfield should have followed in the next over, but was herself dropped at backward point when on one.

Sophie Ecclestone vs Phoebe Litchfield 🍿



The Australian wins round one with this incredible reverse ⚡️#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/jvu3O3BIqy — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 28, 2026

It is never good to offer Litchfield a second chance, but the young Aussie did not take as much advantage as Mandhana, though she did make 31 off 26 before holing out to long on.

Annabel Sutherland took up the mantle and made 35 off 23 before miscueing Brown to wide mid-off. She had hit Brown (1-27 off 20) for 10 runs the previous three balls.

Lanning set about the chase with a six and two fours, only to be well caught by Sutherland running back.

When four wickets went for 14 runs, including Brown run out for a duck having faced one ball following a poor call by Mandhana, Leeds looked on course for victory.

But the India vice-captain shrugged off her culpability and made up for it the best possible way.

The Hundred 2026 women's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Southern Brave Women SBW 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.25 0 0 0 12 2 Manchester Super Giants Women MSW 3 2 0 0 0 1 1.966 0 0 0 10 3 Trent Rockets Women TRW 2 1 1 0 0 0 2.685 0 0 0 4 4 Welsh Fire Women WFW 2 1 1 0 0 0 1.3 0 0 0 4 5 Sunrisers Leeds Women SLW 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.469 0 0 0 4 6 London Spirit Women LSW 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.434 0 0 0 4 7 Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 2 0 1 0 0 1 -7.768 0 0 0 2 8 MI London Women MLW 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.841 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 3 2 1 0 0 0 1.194 0 0 0 8 2 Welsh Fire Men WFM 2 2 0 0 0 0 0.527 0 0 0 8 3 MI London Men MLM 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.183 0 0 0 8 4 Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.032 0 0 0 8 5 Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Trent Rockets Men TRM 2 1 1 0 0 0 -0.133 0 0 0 4 7 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.925 0 0 0 4 8 Southern Brave Men SBM 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.201 0 0 0 0 9 London Spirit Men LSM 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.275 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire