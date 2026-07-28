Greaves sets new world record as Windies strangle Pakistan

Justin Greaves hauled West Indies back into the first Test with a rare bowling feat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's unbeaten 58 wasn't enough to prevent West Indies completing 90-run win in the first of the two-Test series.

After being set 211 to win when the Windies' second innings ended at 181, Pakistan slumped to the brink of defeat at 9-71 in the face of accurate bowling from Jayden Seales, who took 5-20 in Trinidad on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

Only a 49-run stand between Babar and No.11 Muhammad Abbas (23) stalled the hosts' surge to victory.

The game was set up for the hosts on the third day when allrounder Justin Greaves made Test history by becoming the first bowler in the recorded era to take wickets ‌in five consecutive maiden overs.

The 32-year-old returned figures ‌of 5-27 on the third day, producing a spell that helped swing the World Test Championship ‌contest in the hosts' favour.

Greaves surpassed the previous record of four consecutive wicket maidens, set by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016.

Playing in his 17th Test, the Barbadian claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for ‌282 in reply ‌to West ⁠Indies' first-innings total of 311.

West Indies resumed on day four at 7-126, with a lead of 155 runs. Shamar Joseph went from 22 not out overnight to 38 and Kemar Roach from five to 18 to push their lead beyond the psychological barrier of 200 runs.

Chasing 211 to win, Babar's half-century stood out in stark relief against a poor Pakistan batting effort. When he reached his half-century from 81 balls, the tourists were 9-88 and the rest of their batters had contributed only 38 runs.

Only one of Pakistan's other top six batters, Mohammad Rizwan with 11, reached double figures.

For the Legend With Love 🖤



Historic win for the team on Sir Garry’s 90th. #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/2yLXAkXQ6a — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 28, 2026

The visitors folded in the face of Seales' early assault and contributions of 2-27 from Roach and 2-12 from Justin Greaves. Seales returned to make the final breakthrough, trapping Abbas lbw in the 41st over to finish with his fifth five-wicket bag in Tests.

"When I came on captain Roston ​Chase just said, 'Continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team," Greaves said.

"The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that ⁠solid player for them (and) try to dig us ‌out ​of situations.

"To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy."