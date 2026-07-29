Mooney sets up Hundred win, Carey clutch in thrilling tie

Beth Mooney's half-century helped Trent Rockets to an eight-wicket victory while Nic Carey held her nerve

Beth Mooney's superb half century has put Trent Rockets on the path to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Welsh Fire in the Hundred.

Set 130 to win, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter quickly got on top of the Welsh attack at Cardiff, playing the leading role in an opening partnership with Sophie Dunkley.

The pair put on 73 before Dunkley picked out Aussie Heather Graham in the deep but by then Rockets needed only 57 more from 60 balls.

Mooney never disappoints with the bat 🔥#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/55QTRyAlJc — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 29, 2026

Joined by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the middle, Mooney brought up her 50 from just 27 balls before falling for 57.

Welsh Fire suffered a slow start, not helped by losing Aussie opener Georgia Voll for 18, caught by Mooney just as she seemed set for a big score.

In the day's other match, MI London and London Spirit have played out a thrilling tie after last-gasp heroics from Hayley Matthews and a crucial spell of tight bowling by Australian allrounder Nicola Carey.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! 🍿



Watch the moment Deandra Dottin scrambles through to secure a tie ⬇️#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/z93Zoh7XqK — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 29, 2026

Hosts MI London, formerly the Oval Invincibles, were able to post 4-151 after Melie Kerr struck 49 not out, producing seven fours in an assured innings before Chinelle Henry produced fireworks with an unbeaten 33 off 12 balls.

After Marizanne Kapp claimed 2-24 to restrict MI London to 4-151, Spirit lost Aussie Grace Harris to a golden duck before Amy Jones and Marie Kelly joined forces for a 68-run stand.

Kelly was dismissed five short of her half-century and when Jones went for 49, Spirit were 4-124 with 28 runs required off 22 balls.

The equation was whittled down to 12 off nine balls, but Carey produced a tight five-ball spell before Matthews dismissed Nadine de Klerk and conceded only three runs from the final three balls to ensure Spirit ended on 5-151.

On the men's side of the competition, Matthew Short launched a rescue mission that ultimately fell short as his Welsh Fire side slipped to a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Trent Rockets.

An unbeaten half-century by Ben Duckett after Mitchell Santner's three-wicket haul guided the Rockets to a nine-wicket triumph.

Short initially led the rebuild after the loss of early wickets with 36 off 26 balls before Jordan Cox smashed four sixes in an entertaining 33, but Santner dismissed the explosive batter and Fire were restricted to 7-122 from their 100 balls.

FINN ALLEN YOU CANNOT DO THAT 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/Y1xCrk4hWj — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 29, 2026

It never looked enough to trouble Rockets and Duckett put on 75 for the first wicket with Finn Allen, with the England opener finishing with measured half-century (52 off 45 balls) to make it two wins from three matches.

In the other game, the capital city derby went the way of London Spirit, who beat MI London by seven wickets at the Oval.

Jamie Overton took 3-30 as MI London, led by Will Jacks' 65, reached 5-164. Aussie Adam Zampa conceded 27 runs from his 15 deliveries without a wicket.

Spirit reached the target with 11 balls to spare, South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius smacking 64, including seven sixes, from 28 balls.

The Hundred 2026 women's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Southern Brave Women SBW 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.25 0 0 0 12 2 Manchester Super Giants Women MSW 3 2 0 0 0 1 1.966 0 0 0 10 3 Trent Rockets Women TRW 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.284 0 0 0 8 4 London Spirit Women LSW 3 1 1 1 0 0 -0.97 0 0 0 6 5 Sunrisers Leeds Women SLW 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.469 0 0 0 4 6 Welsh Fire Women WFW 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.441 0 0 0 4 7 MI London Women MLW 4 0 3 1 0 0 -1.379 0 0 0 2 8 Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 2 0 1 0 0 1 -7.768 0 0 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 3 2 1 0 0 0 1.194 0 0 0 8 2 Trent Rockets Men TRM 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.824 0 0 0 8 3 Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.032 0 0 0 8 4 MI London Men MLM 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.081 0 0 0 8 5 Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Welsh Fire Men WFM 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.427 0 0 0 8 7 London Spirit Men LSM 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.12 0 0 0 4 8 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.925 0 0 0 4 9 Southern Brave Men SBM 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.201 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire