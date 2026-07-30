Bollywood to BBL: Wadia finds his own way in 'rock star' journey

With movie star and world record-holding pedigree to a new life in Adelaide, Jerrssis Wadia's story is unlike any other in Australian cricket

Most Australian cricketers' pathways to higher honours are straightforward. Play underage representative cricket, get recognised and perform. and then get selected. For Cricket Australia XI member Jerrssis Wadia, that pathway has been anything but.

The Indian-born 24-year-old burst onto the scene last season for Adelaide Strikers, where, in just his second BBL match, he hit his first three balls for six against Brisbane Heat. It catapulted him from relative obscurity into a recognisable name.

"The media stuff just went through the roof," Wadia recalled of the days following his breakout innings. "It was kind of tough at the start, but I feel like it's my story that brings some attention, coming from an Indian background."

05:22 Play video Surge Pod: Jerrssis Wadia's incredible journey to the Big Bash

Wadia's story is more than just where he grew up. His father, Dillzan, is an actor in Bollywood, while his grandfather, Neville, holds a Guinness World Record as the oldest man to score a century in minor cricket.

For Wadia, it was his grandfather who first instilled that love of the game.

"(My grandfather) was really keen on me to become a cricketer," he told cricket.com.au.

"I travelled 400km from Mumbai to live with my grandparents, since both my parents worked and they couldn't take me to trainings as I was still very young. He helped me out through my younger and junior years as a cricketer."

While living with his grandparents, Wadia was also introduced to Hardik and Krunal Pandya and a bond was formed with the future Indian stars.

"My family helped out Hardik and Krunal with their education when they were kids, and our relationship kind of went from there," he said. "My dad, Hardik and Krunal all played cricket together and the bond got really strong.

"When Hardik came onto the scene in the IPL, he stayed with my parents for a bit because he played for Mumbai Indians and he didn't have a place in Mumbai.

"I got a text from Hardik and Krunal after (I was selected in) the CA XI, as well as after my Big Bash debut. It's amazing to have support like that and to have someone who's already dominated at the top level but is still humble enough to talk and guide me whenever he can.

"Not everyone would have the privilege to talk to players who are at that level, especially Indian cricketers. They're like rock stars."

01:50 Play video Clutch! Pandya's innings ices India's SCG chase

Despite his own stocks rising within Indian cricket circles, Wadia's crossroads moment came in 2020 as the Covid pandemic gripped the world.

"I missed out on the Under-19s in India because of Covid and then junior state cricket was cancelled," Wadia said.

"Once you don't get into the 19s, it becomes really tough, especially in a country like India with so many people, it can be really hard to break through the system."

Having been to Australia to play club cricket in 2019, Wadia decided to pack his bags and move almost 10,000km away to Adelaide in a bid to play professional cricket.

"I don't know why, I just felt like Australia was the place. My parents thought it was a weird decision, but it was me driving myself and support from my grandpa, who really believed in me," he said.

But it was initially a tough introduction for the young Mumbaikar, as he navigated the cultural differences between playing cricket in Australia compared to India.

"(Cricket culture) is completely different in India," he said.

"As kids, we learned that we need to stay disciplined. If we are touring, we need to stay in our hotels, we don't need to go outside, we don't need to go out to a pub and drink. It's like, the people who do that, they're seen as not interested or not disciplined enough. Over there, once cricket's done, they go home. That's what they do.

"Whereas here (in Australia), it is the opposite, (there's an) ability to switch off. My first couple of tours that I had, I didn't get involved with the team much (outside of playing) and I was asked why.

"I've had a lot of conversations with my coaches about it, because I want to get better with socialising.

"On a cricket level, I've found everything the same. But the outside parts; you need to be culturally more involved, more sociable and go out with the team."

Wadia played four seasons of Premier cricket in South Australia and impressed for the Adelaide Strikers Academy in last year's Top End T20 tournament before earning his BBL debut with the club last December.

Despite having to bide his time for an opportunity, Wadia revealed he always had clarity on what he needed to do to reach the next level, helped by the blueprint Hobart Hurricanes allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary had laid out a few years earlier.

In June, Chaudhary became the first Indian-born cricketer to debut for Australia since Lisa Sthaleker in 2001.

"I had a clear pathway in my head … to get to the Big Bash and professional cricket. My coaches were also clear about it," he said.

"My pathway is not necessarily a common one, but I always felt like I had clarity on what I needed to do to play at the next level – even though I didn't come through the Under-17, Under-19 pathway system.

"Nikhil is the one that I most relate to.

"Two years ago, when I saw him playing for the Hurricanes, I was like, 'Wait, this can actually happen'. Then he debuts for Australia and it makes me go, 'If I work hard, if I keep doing the right things, I've got a shot at playing for Australia'.

"It gives me a lot of confidence and belief that if he can do it, I can as well."

02:16 Play video Chaudhary leads Hurricanes chase with career-best

As he prepares for his first Australian representative appearance against Bangladesh in Darwin (beginning Thursday), Wadia understands he'll face a different type of challenge this coming summer when he no longer has the surprise factor on his side.

"People will know me now, they will know my skills and look to counter that. It is up to me to find a way to be up for that and come out on top," he said.

"One of my goals is to win a Big Bash title. I have a great opportunity at the Strikers, and I've got a role that I need to fulfil. I also want to break into the first-class system and play (Sheffield) Shield cricket.

"I understand that South Australia are a really strong side. They're back-to-back Shield champions, and it's going to be hard, but if I train well, take my opportunities and do my best, then we'll see how things go.

"Ultimately, I want to play cricket for Australia. That is the goal, that is why I came here, to play at the highest level."

Bangladesh tour of Australia

Warm-up match v Cricket Australia XI, August 6-8, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, 10am (local)

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 10am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am (local)