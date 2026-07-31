Deadly Gardner takes four as Rockets achieve lift-off

Manchester Super Giants crashing to their first defeat of the season after Ash Gardner's four wickets

Trent Rockets have moved up to second in The Hundred standings after Ash Gardner, their Aussie captain, handed Manchester Super Giants a first defeat of the women's season at Emirates Old Trafford.

Gardner, the Rockets' captain, ripped the heart out of the home innings, taking four wickets at the cost of 16 runs from 18 balls.

Despite the absence of England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, the Rockets ran up 8-153 thanks to Sophia Dunkley's 57 off 33 balls, with Sophie Luff contributing 51 off 26 deliveries.

While another Australia star, Beth Mooney, was dismissed for just two, Dunkley and Luff, batting in Sciver-Brunt's usual position of No.3, put on 91 to anchor the innings.

Sophie Ecclestone collected a couple of wickets as the Rockets lost their way, with Gardner and fellow Aussie Kim Garth going cheaply, but a 154 target proved too much for the Super Giants, who were all out for 122 in 93 balls.

Gardner orchestrated the destruction while Dunkley also claimed three catches as Super Giants, previously unbeaten in three, slipped to a 31-run loss.

Meg Lanning made 35 off 24 balls before departing lbw to fellow Aussie Gardner, who also spectacularly caught and bowled Paige Scholfield.

Another Aussie bowler, Sam Bates, also caught and bowled Jo Gardner, then Gardner mopped up the final two wickets without conceding a run as the Super Giants were brought down to earth.

The Hundred 2026 women's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Southern Brave Women SBW 4 4 0 0 0 0 0.489 0 0 0 16 2 Trent Rockets Women TRW 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.076 0 0 0 12 3 Manchester Super Giants Women MSW 4 2 1 0 0 1 0.711 0 0 0 10 4 London Spirit Women LSW 3 1 1 1 0 0 -0.97 0 0 0 6 5 Sunrisers Leeds Women SLW 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.469 0 0 0 4 6 Welsh Fire Women WFW 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.441 0 0 0 4 7 MI London Women MLW 4 0 3 1 0 0 -1.379 0 0 0 2 8 Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 3 0 2 0 0 1 -3.439 0 0 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Trent Rockets Men TRM 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.924 0 0 0 12 2 Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.611 0 0 0 8 3 Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.032 0 0 0 8 4 MI London Men MLM 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.081 0 0 0 8 5 Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Welsh Fire Men WFM 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.427 0 0 0 8 7 London Spirit Men LSM 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.12 0 0 0 4 8 Southern Brave Men SBM 4 1 3 0 0 0 0.002 0 0 0 4 9 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 3 1 2 0 0 0 -1.483 0 0 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire