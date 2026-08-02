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Sutherland, Marsh in the Hundred runs again

AAP and cricket.com.au
Match Report
AAP and cricket.com.au

Plenty of Aussies in action in the Hundred overnight with Annabel Sutherland leading the charge

Australian allrounder Annabel Sutherland starred with ball and bat but was unable to prevent Trent Rockets bagging their fourth victory in five matches in the Hundred, while Mitch Marsh also scored runs in a losing cause.

Sutherland star took 2-26 before leading a dogged run chase with an unbeaten 59 as her Sunrisers Leeds pushed Rockets all the way before falling short by five runs.

Rockets' own Aussie ace, captain Ashleigh Gardner, played a key role towards the end, conceding just five runs off as many balls to help ensure her side stayed just beyond reach.

Rockets had earlier reached 7-139, largely thanks to Sophia Dunkley (56 off 33).

A strong fight back by Sunrisers restricted Rockets after they were 1-84, with Sutherland claiming two crucial wickets including Dunkley, to slow the home side's progress. Another Aussie, Jess Jonasson, took Sciver-Brunt in her pair of wickets.

In the Sunrisers chase, Aussie Phoebe Litchfield and Dani Gibson were out in quick succession leaving the onus on Sutherland.

However, Gardner only conceded five during the penultimate five deliveries of the match to leave 17 required off five balls. It proved a step too far for Sutherland and Sunrisers, who were restricted to 5-134.

In the men's clash, Ben Duckett struck a half-century to overshadow big-hitting Aussie Mitch Marsh as The Hundred leaders Trent Rockets edged Sunrisers Leeds by five runs.

The 31-year-old Duckett made 64 from 47 balls, including five consecutive fours off Liam Patterson-White to bring up his fifty from 35 deliveries, as the hosts posted 146 for four at Trent Bridge.

Duckett was supported by debutant Aneurin Donald (40 off 19) and Aussie Tim David, who weighed in with an unbeaten 24.

A 71-run third-wicket stand between Marsh and Harry Brook had put Sunrisers in control of their chase, with just 35 runs required from 20 deliveries.

However, Mohammad Amir conceded only five runs off the next four balls before Brook was brilliantly caught by diving England team-mate Duckett for 46.

Amir had Marsh caught by Sam Billings for 41 five balls later to finish with 2-20 as Rockets held on to claim a fourth straight win and extend their lead at the top.

Duckett now sits atop the run-scorer's list with 240 while Marsh sits in third with 214. 

In the day's other women's match, Meg Lanning made 43 from 31 balls and took three catches as her Manchester Super Giants side piled on the pain for MI London at the Oval.

Super Giants won with 28 balls to spare leaving MI London still winless.

Lanning featured in an opening stand of 71 with Smriti Mandhana (34), putting the visitors firmly in control before Mady Villiers sealed their third win of the campaign with a four.

MI London's Nicola Carey (17 and 0-16) and Manchester's Maitlan Brown (2-18) were the other Aussies involved.

The Hundred 2026 women's standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Southern Brave Women Southern Brave Women SBW 5 5 0 0 0 0 0.49 0 0 0 20
2 Trent Rockets Women Trent Rockets Women TRW 5 4 1 0 0 0 1.671 0 0 0 16
3 Manchester Super Giants Women Manchester Super Giants Women MSW 5 3 1 0 0 1 1.043 0 0 0 14
4 London Spirit Women London Spirit Women LSW 4 1 2 1 0 0 -0.833 0 0 0 6
5 Birmingham Phoenix Women Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 4 1 2 0 0 1 -2.184 0 0 0 6
6 Welsh Fire Women Welsh Fire Women WFW 4 1 3 0 0 0 0.294 0 0 0 4
7 Sunrisers Leeds Women Sunrisers Leeds Women SLW 4 1 3 0 0 0 0.284 0 0 0 4
8 MI London Women MI London Women MLW 5 0 4 1 0 0 -1.54 0 0 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Trent Rockets Men Trent Rockets Men TRM 5 4 1 0 0 0 0.76 0 0 0 16
2 MI London Men MI London Men MLM 5 3 2 0 0 0 0.399 0 0 0 12
3 Welsh Fire Men Welsh Fire Men WFM 4 3 1 0 0 0 -0.222 0 0 0 12
4 Southern Brave Men Southern Brave Men SBM 5 2 3 0 0 0 0.104 0 0 0 8
5 Manchester Super Giants Men Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Manchester Super Giants Men Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 5 2 3 0 0 0 0.021 0 0 0 8
7 Sunrisers Leeds Men Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.036 0 0 0 8
8 London Spirit Men London Spirit Men LSM 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.055 0 0 0 4
9 Birmingham Phoenix Men Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 4 1 3 0 0 0 -1.208 0 0 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000)

 

Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye

 

Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000)

 

Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000)

 

Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000)

 

Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire

Men: Matt Short* £75,000 (A$140,978)

 

Women: Georgia Wareham £100,000 (A$187,000), Georgia Voll £80,000 (A$150,000), Heather Graham* £27,500 (A$52,000)

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