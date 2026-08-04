Ferocious Marsh barrage launches record Sunrisers total

A brutal assault by Mitch Marsh has proved the launchpad for an enormous total by Sunrisers Leeds in the men's Hundred at Headingley.

Australia's T20 skipper battered 76 off 37 balls with seven sixes to send the franchise on their way to 2-241 from their 100 balls, the highest score in the competition's six years and 15 runs better than the previous record.

Highest totals – Men's Hundred Team Total Opponent Venue Year Sunrisers Leeds 2-241 London Spirit Headingley 2026 Oval Invincibles 4-226 Welsh Fire The Oval 2025 Birmingham Phoenix 4-214 Trent Rockets Edgbaston 2026 Manchester Originals 5-208 Northen Superchargers Headingley 2022 London Spirit 6-204 Sunrisers Leeds Headingley 2026 Trent Rockets 7-204 Birmingham Phoenix Edgbaston 2026

Opponents London Spirit were never in the hunt on Tuesday night despite finishing with 6-204 themselves.

Marsh and Ryan Rickelton broke the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in the competition with an opening stand of 148 from 65 balls.

54 runs off just 24 balls. Mitch Marsh is playing PHENOMENAL cricket.#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/Ki3MTH1c1F — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 4, 2026

"I'm very routine on game day, trying to stay relaxed, which I am not, but once I get started I try and get into the game and build partnerships," said Marsh.

"Partnerships are very important to us."

The 34-year-old, who now has 290 runs at 58 in five innings for Sunrisers with a lowest score of 41, added he loves batting at Headingley, where he also made a run-a-ball Ashes century in 2023.

The carnage continued after Marsh's dismissal with South African Rickelton slamming an unbeaten 94 off 42 balls and local hero Harry Brook carving 55 off 18 deliveries with some astonishing shots.

Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa copped the full force of the assault with his 10 deliveries costing 33 runs with one dot ball and four sixes.

His first set of five balls, to Marsh, went for 25: 6, 4, 6, wide, 6 and a dot, with the last ball following a strategic time-out mid-set. Zampa's second set came immediately after Marsh's dismissal, caught at deep cover miscuing a drive.

Veteran Andrew Tye's 20 balls went for a relatively creditable 42.

Simply astonishing 😱



The MOST RUNS EVER in one #TheHundred innings 🧨#RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/m35Axb0Llx — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 4, 2026

"Hell of a lot of fun," said Brook. "The way Mitch Marsh and Ryan Rickelton started was incredible. I've not seen anyone hit the ball as hard as Marsh."

London Spirit never got going in response, losing Yorkshire favourite Jonny Bairstow for a second-ball duck and slumping to 5-56.

Nathan Ellis dismissed dangerman Liam Livingstone for an 11-ball 34, taking 2-42 in his 20 balls.

After Dewald Brevis hit 38 off 21 balls, David Willey, with 83 not out off 46 balls, helped Spirit rescue their net run-rate, but the destination of the night's points had long been decided.

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Trent Rockets Men TRM 5 4 1 0 0 0 0.76 0 0 0 16 2 Welsh Fire Men WFM 5 4 1 0 0 0 -0.081 0 0 0 16 3 MI London Men MLM 5 3 2 0 0 0 0.399 0 0 0 12 4 Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 5 3 2 0 0 0 0.348 0 0 0 12 5 Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Southern Brave Men SBM 6 2 4 0 0 0 0.022 0 0 0 8 7 Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 5 2 3 0 0 0 0.021 0 0 0 8 8 London Spirit Men LSM 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.41 0 0 0 4 9 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 4 1 3 0 0 0 -1.208 0 0 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire