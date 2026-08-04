Ex-skipper Stokes eyes future England coaching role

Ben Stokes shocked that Harry Brook was overlooked as Test captain and says he would 'do a pretty good job' at coaching England

Former England captain Ben Stokes has said he would like to coach the national team one day and believes he has the experience to ​be successful in the role.

The 35-year-old allrounder retired from international cricket ‌in June during England's Test series against New Zealand, bringing an end to a career that included the country's 2019 World Cup triumph and his match-winning Ashes innings at Headingley ​the same year.

Stokes led England's Test side from 2022.

"I'm doing my ​level three coaching now while I'm still playing, because I ⁠want, when the day comes that I'm not playing any more, I'd love ​to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done," Stokes ​said on podcast For The Love Of Cricket with former teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler this week.

"I want to be a coach. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, ​which is to be a coach.

"And would I love to be coach ​of England one day? Absolutely.

"I would do a pretty good job at it because now ‌I ⁠have an understanding of responsibility on the shoulders.

"I don't actually mind making big decisions."

Stokes, who has been touted as a possible recruit for this summer's Big Bash League, described England batter Harry Brook as a "freakishly talented" player and said he was surprised he did not succeed him as Test captain.

Stokes has been playing one-day county cricket for Durham // Getty

"If you ​think someone is going ​to be a ⁠good captain or a good leader, then just give them (the opportunity)," Stokes said.

"Brook was made vice-captain. Even when I ​missed that Test match (against New Zealand), I was like, 'Why is ​Brook vice-captain?'

"I ⁠understood the reasoning behind it, but I was still thinking, what message does that send to him? He's vice-captain, and the captain isn't playing, but he's ⁠still not ​captain. What does that say?"

Joe Root, England's ​all-time leading run scorer in Tests, was reappointed as captain following Stokes's retirement, and New Zealander Stephen Fleming ​was named head coach.