Neser sets sights on South Africa after calf blow

Fast bowler ruled out of featuring in Bangladesh Tests after suffering injury while training with the Test squad

Australia's pace depth has taken a hit a week out from their busy 2026-27 run of games with Michael Neser suffering a calf injury while training with the Test squad in Brisbane.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood returning from injuries that curtailed their Ashes involvement last summer, Neser missed selection in a 13-player squad for the NRMA Insurance series opener against Bangladesh in Darwin.

And while the 36-year-old was likely the next seamer in after taking 15 wickets at 19.93 in three Tests against England, he suffered a right calf strain while training with the national squad this week.

02:25 Play video Ashes 2025-26: All 15 of Michael Neser's wickets

The blow will "prevent him from training or playing for several weeks" according to an Australian team spokesperson. It comes after Josh Inglis suffered back spasms during an intra-squad match at Allan Border Field, though coach Andrew McDonald indicated the wicketkeeper-bat would likely be available for selection against Bangladesh.

Neser has faced several physical issues in recent years, most notably a serious hamstring injury that curtailed his 2024-25 summer. He also hurt his calf while playing for Hampshire earlier in 2024.

The Queenslander has two months to recover before October's three-Test series against his birth country South Africa, where early-season pitches should bring him into the selection frame.

Australia are under no illusions they will require a deep pool of bowlers for the coming run of up to 21 Tests in 12 months given the advancing ages of Nathan Lyon (38), Scott Boland (37), Mitchell Starc (36), Hazlewood (35) and Cummins (33).

Brendan Doggett, who played two Ashes Tests last summer, has also been part of Australia's preparations for the Top End Tests.

Inglis meanwhile was on track to be fit for Darwin, although his prospects of selection appear low unless he is preferred over Cameron Green to bat at No.5.

"He's had a back flare up. He has had these from time to time. There'll be no issue, it'll just be letting it settle down and then getting him back into work," McDonald told cricket.com.au.

"We've got enough time. We'll probably be conservative on that, make sure that's right before you see him return into the nets and the preparation phase … there is no concern around whether he would be available or not."

McDonald said this week's intra-squad matches have been the culmination of more than a month of hybrid preparations where players have travelled between Brisbane and their home ports around the country.

"We've had two decent hit-outs, 60 overs a day, everyone's been able to meet the demands," he said.

"We've been able to create a connection from training, build up that intensity with the match simulation, it almost took on the shape of a fully-fledged game, which was nice.

"It's a group that's keen to get back into it and we've got a couple more days on Thursday and Friday to finish off that preparation. The guys have been doing a lot of work coming back and forth to Brisbane."

Australia will arrive in the Northern Territory on Saturday following a special event in Brisbane on Friday where the Allan Border Medal for the 2025-26 season will be awarded.

NRMA Insurance Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 10am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am (local)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Bangladesh squad (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan