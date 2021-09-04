CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Sutherland eyes return with sights set on new-ball role

Australia's fast-bowling allrounder Annabel Sutherland is itching to get back on the park against India after missing a tour earlier this year

Laura Jolly

4 September 2021, 05:18 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

