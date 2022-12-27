Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Lion-hearted Nortje on Aussie collision course

By his own admission, Anrich Nortje’s lightning spell on day two at the MCG was “one of the best, if not the best” of his career

Louis Cameron at the MCG

27 December 2022, 09:35 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo