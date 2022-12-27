Lion-hearted Nortje on Aussie collision course

Having followed through on his pre-Test pledge to physically intimidate the Australians, the lion-hearted Anrich Nortje admits he was blindsided when he unexpectedly came under fire during the second NRMA Insurance Test.

Nortje was cooling down in the scorching Melbourne heat after bowling one of the quickest Test spells on Australian soil in recent memory, providing David Warner with the sternest challenge of his innings as he clocked speeds above 155kph, when he received an unexpected return serve.

Standing in the outfield in front of the Ponsford stand, the speedster was knocked off his feet by the 'Flying Fox', the cable-suspended 'Spidercam' camera operated by Fox Cricket and which had been moving at considerable speed.

Nortje did not suffer any serious injuries and the host broadcaster has since spoken to South African team management about the incident, which was blamed on human error.

"The elbow is a bit sore, but otherwise okay," said the Proteas paceman, the only bowler to take a wicket on a gruelling second day for the visitors. "I saw cables and then I moved my head … but I was a little bit too late.

"I didn't know what hit me to be honest.

"The one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is. It probably shouldn't (be that low), unless for certain interviews, but I don’t think it should be travelling at that height."

The mishap overshadowed what had been a courageous and fearsome bowling performance from Nortje, who rated his day two spell up there with the best he has bowled.

After sending a bouncer clattering into Warner's helmet in the morning, the 29-year-old came out breathing fire following the lunch break, defying the extreme heat to repeatedly deliver thunderbolts faster than 150kph.

Warner ducked and weaved his way through the blistering four-over spell from his IPL teammate, and though he ultimately survived the burst despite copping a heavy knock to his left hand, it was the closest the Proteas came to dismissing the rampaging opener.

Nortje, who suggested the Australians had looked uncomfortable against the short ball in the first Test at the Gabba, then returned in the final session to deliver a fierce rising delivery that forced Cameron Green to retire hurt with a possible broken finger.

Despite him terrorising the hosts, the right-armer was the toast of Bay 13.

He skolled a bottle of water on the fine-leg boundary to the delight of the famed section of rowdy MCG punters, later taking selfies with fans and earning chants of 'legend'.

"It was nice fun, a nice atmosphere," laughed Nortje. "They were just enjoying the day. Tomorrow they won't remember me."

Nortje's ability to maintain his extreme pace throughout the day – his average speed during the innings hovered just below 150kph – came as he made technical changes after bowling on day one, and focused on increasing his momentum through the bowling crease.

"Eventually it started clicking," he said.

"You see that some of the paces were up without really trying too much. Then you feel like you can push a bit more, push a bit more, you feel you've got a bit of momentum.

"Once you've got that momentum you don't try to fight it, you don't try to force it.

"It felt like I was in a good rhythm and tried to come as hard as I can. Unfortunately it didn't really work out but I still feel like we applied ourselves really well."

Asked if it was his best spell in Test cricket, Nortje said: "It was probably up there. It felt really good.

"I think all in all it was one of the best, if not the best."

