Fans' guide to trans-Tasman series on Aussie soil

Cricket’s back?!

Almost! The reigning T20 World Cup champions are returning to the field for the first time since taking out the trophy in front of 86,174 people at the MCG on March 8, with Australia to meet New Zealand in three T20Is and three ODIs.

The Commonwealth Bank T20 and ODI series also marks the resumption of international cricket in this country after COVID-19 lockdowns prematurely ended the men’s ODI series between the same nations back in March.

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

What is the schedule?

September 26: First T20, 1.50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1.45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1.45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10.10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10.10am AEST (11.10am AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10.10am AEST (11.10am AEDT)

Georgia Wareham will be spinning a web for Australia // cricket.com.au

Can I attend?

The series is being played in a Brisbane hub, with all six matches to be held at Albion's Allan Border Field.

For those in Queensland, the good news is a limited number of fans will be able to attend the matches with tickets now on sale.

There will be a limit of six tickets per customer, and there will be no box office sales at the match. Only mobile tickets will be available, and when you buy a ticket, Cricket Australia will keep your details for COVID-19 contact-tracing purposes.

Tickets are $15 (children under 15 free in conjunction with paid admission) but for those keen to see more of the action, a three-match ticket for each format is $37, and a six-match ticket for the full series is $72.

What safety measures will be in place?

A limited number of fans will be admitted to Allan Border Field, with the maximum attendance determined by current QLD Health and Government guidelines which caps the attendance at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.

The ground will be split into six zones with fans only allowed to sit in the section specified on their ticket.

Other tips for attending include:

Stay home if you are feeling unwell

Keeping a couple of cricket bat lengths (1.5m) away from others, particularly those not in your social group

All payments at the venue are contactless

Unfortunately, unlike previous matches, there will be no high fives, autographs or photos permitted with players this time around

More info about attending the matches can be found HERE.

Suzie Bates is among the White Ferns desperate for a rare win on Aussie soil // Getty

How can I watch?

If you can’t get along, the next best thing is settling in on the couch to watch the action. Every ball of the series will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Sports. Not near a TV? Don't worry, head to the Cricket Australia Live app to sign up and stream via Kayo Sports.

And if you prefer to listen to your cricket, tune in to ABC Grandstand's coverage.

How else can I follow?

If you can't tune in live, or simply want to relive the action again and again – never fear!

You’ll be able to catch up on all the highlights on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app, while our crew on the ground will bring you will the latest news and video.

For all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes action, be sure to follow @cricketcomau and the @AusWomenCricket social channels.

What are the squads?

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa *subject to fitness

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

What’s at stake?

Australia will be determined to continue their recent dominance over New Zealand, who they last lost to in early 2017.

Australia have claimed six ODI and five T20Is on the bounce against the White Ferns, while they have held the Rose Bowl Trophy – the silverware awarded for one-day series between the teams – since 2000.

They have also won 18 ODIs in a row and have a chance to equal the world record of 21 consecutive ODI wins achieved by Ricky Ponting’s team of 2003.

New Zealand are desperate to snap that streak, particularly after their nail-biting four-run defeat to Australia during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a loss that denied them a spot in the semi-finals.